Pluglink Signs KRW 15 billion EV Charger Assets Investment Agreement with KDB KIAMCO

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pluglink (CEO In-cheol Kang), an electric vehicle (EV) charging platform, announced on the 7th that it signed an investment agreement with KDB KIAMCO, the largest alternative asset manager in Korea, for a total of KRW 15 billion for EV charger assets.

Pluglink, acknowledged for its specialty in finance, introduced alternative investments in EV charger assets for the first time in Korea. Pluglink will provide total charging services for more than 7,400 EV chargers through this investment.

By signing the investment agreement with KDB KIAMCO, Pluglink raised the investment worth of KRW 17 billion in cumulative asset including KRW 2 billion investment by local city gas companies. With this, Pluglink has so far attracted a total of KRW 30 billion, including the KRW 13 billion of cumulative corporate investment.

In-cheol Kang, CEO of Pluglink, said, “Starting with this first investment for EV charger assets, we plan to expand the scale of charger-oriented finance and proceed with various structured finance.”

Pluglink is the fastest growing company in the market that made contracts for more than 10,000 EV chargers up till now and operates 1,100 EV charging stations in Korea. Pluglink joined K-RE100 for the first time in the industry and became the market leader of ESG management. This year, Pluglink was selected as the 2023 EV fast charger auxiliary business by the Ministry of Environment and will continue to expand its business scope.

About Pluglink

“Changing with Charging: Electric vehicle charging experience that changes your daily life.”

Based on its expertise in IT, construction, and user experience, Pluglink provides easy and convenient EV charging services for everyone. Pluglink provides user-centric EV charging experiences including simple charging and payments using QR codes, free installation of EV chargers, single rate plan for EV charging and IT-based charging control system. Pluglink is changing the paradigm of the EV charging market by joining the K-RE100 for first time and building a business model that utilizes renewable energy.