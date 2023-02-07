AnswerConnect Partners With Workiz to Empower Field Service Businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnswerConnect, the B2B virtual receptionist provider, has partnered with Workiz, the leading field service software for on-demand home service businesses, to give field service businesses another point of differentiation. Through this partnership, AnswerConnect will help service business owners provide 24/7 professional customer assistance, enabling them to win more jobs to accelerate growth and increase profits.

“Field service businesses are often contacted with emergencies at off-hours, and customers can be desperate for a rapid response. This can make or break a business,” said Adi Azaria, CEO of Workiz. “We want to make it easier than ever for our pros to deliver a 5-star, highly personal experience that alleviates customer stress. Through our partnership with AnswerConnect, pros can keep their business running 24/7, with new and existing customers enjoying excellent service.”

Through its powerful platform, Workiz helps field service teams scale their businesses and manage their leads, jobs, workflows, and payments. As part of the integration with AnswerConnect, home service professionals can now receive leads and bookings directly into their Workiz Message Center. This streamlines the process of converting and managing new jobs for field services representatives, freeing them up to focus on solving customer needs.

AnswerConnect provides people-powered virtual receptionist services to businesses across the United States, Canada and the UK. It also offers a range of ancillary services – including appointment scheduling, bilingual services and live chat management – to help businesses get time off the phone without missing an opportunity.

“This partnership with Workiz will further support our goal of providing 24/7 call support to field service businesses across the United States,” said Karen Booze, Franchise Director of Business Development of AnswerConnect. “With our people-first customer service and Workiz’s powerful software solutions, our clients will be able to enjoy an all-in-one solution and grow their business faster, smarter and more efficiently.”

The integrated offering is now available for the Workiz network of over 110,000 service professionals.

AnswerConnect is joining Workiz on February 16th at 11am PST / 2pm EST to show how answering one missed call can change the way you work anywhere, anytime. Register to attend the free webinar: https://fsm.workiz.com/event/exceptional-customer-service.

AnswerConnect is a business communication and virtual customer support service, offering everything from basic call-handling and message-taking to more advanced functions like order processing and outbound dialing.

About AnswerConnect

AnswerConnect was established in 2002 as the customer service department for C T I Long Distance.

AnswerConnect operates with a distinct focus on eco-friendly business practices. Through their partnership with Trees For The Future, AnswerConnect plants a tree for every customer and every employee, every month.

Today, AnswerConnect primarily provides virtual receptionist services for small and medium-sized businesses, with services including 24/7 live call answering, web chat support, lead qualification and appointment scheduling.

About Workiz

Designed by service pros, for service pros, Workiz is an end-to-end CRM solution for home and field service management (FSM) companies. With Workiz, FSM companies can run their entire business from one central location. Trusted by over 110K pros across North America, Workiz streamlines field service operations and synchronizes communication between managers, dispatchers, techs, and customers. Workiz integrates with dozens of industry-leading ISVs, marketplaces, and platforms to enable service businesses to work smarter, save time, optimize operations, manage inventory, reduce costs, grow faster, and hustle smarter.