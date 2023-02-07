LBMC W Squared Partners with Financial Operations Platform to Provide Best-in-Class Scalable Solution for Clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LBMC W Squared, LLC, a national leader in outsourced accounting and an affiliate of top business consulting and advisory firm LBMC, is pleased to announce it has partnered with financial operations platform Maxio to further enhance its outsourced accounting solution for clients. The strategic partnership with Maxio, formed earlier this year from the merger of Chargify and SaaS Optics, will result in synergies for both companies and allow LBMC W Squared to provide a more scalable solution for clients.

LBMC W Squared is one of the first outsourced accounting companies in the U.S. to start the partner channel program with Maxio. Maxio’s software products enable SaaS companies to efficiently manage subscriptions, billing, payment processing and metric reporting. In addition, Maxio’s software solution provides a framework that allows companies to easily scale as the company grows.

“At LBMC W Squared, we are always striving for excellence in implementing and providing the best solutions for our clients,” said Tammy Wolcott, President and CEO, LBMC W Squared, LLC. “The partnership with Maxio allows us to continue the trend of being leading experts in offering the best accounting solutions in the market and will be another key differentiator for our practice. Maxio’s software solution for SaaS companies is the superior subscription management product in today’s market, and we are thrilled to be one of the first outsourced accounting firms to join Maxio’s partner channel program.”

About LBMC W Squared, LLC

For more than 20 years, LBMC W Squared has been a leader in the outsourced accounting space, partnering with companies across multiple industries including SaaS, healthcare, professional services, and many more, providing accounting expertise, best practices, and accounting software solutions to clients.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and Top 35 firm in the nation. Today, we are an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, risk/information security and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.lbmc.com/.

About Maxio

Maxio provides subscription and revenue management platforms that help growing subscription businesses offer flexible pricing and packaging without the back-office headaches. These solutions cover the full spectrum of the subscription lifecycle including subscription management, prepaid subscriptions, recurring billing, GAAP/IFRS-compliant revenue recognition, SaaS metrics and analytics, revenue retention, expense recognition, usage, and events-based billing. Maxio serves more than 2,400 customers worldwide and manages more than $10 billion in revenue.