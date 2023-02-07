The Minneapolis Institute of Art Collaborates with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Using Art to Expand Conversations Around Systemic Racism

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) has teamed up with Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota (Blue Cross) to launch a multi-generational project that will seek to create narrative change, addressing systemic racism through the power of art. The collaborative program will kick off in early February. Local teens will use art to visually communicate how racism impacts health issues, using their own personal experiences as well as those of their communities. In early May, Mia will display the works in an onsite gallery exhibition.

The two organizations will connect with students from local high schools and professional artists in the community, including Kprecia Ambers, Juan Lucero, Jacob Olson, Akiko Ostlund, and guest facilitator Ebony Beck. High school students from Como Park Senior High School, FAIR School for Arts, Southwest High School, Perpich Arts High School, St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists, Minnesota Transitions Charter School (MTS Secondary), Highland Park Senior High, St. Paul City School, and Thomas Jefferson High School will participate in professional artist-led workshops at the museum focusing on idea generation, materials and technique, individual artmaking, and group collaboration. Together, the group will co-vision, co-develop, and co-create racial and health equity-themed works to be included in a public art exhibition at Mia.

“ Mia is excited to team up with the Blue Cross for a second year and work with local artists and teens to share their perspectives on how racism impacts health issues within Minnesota communities,” said Virajita Singh, chief diversity & inclusion officer. “ As a learning organization, which itself is part of a larger society that is on a learning journey about historical inequities and reform, Mia is eager to engage with the next generation of change-makers and leaders. Through this collaboration and exhibition, we will learn alongside the artists and students and participate in important conversations about the impacts of systemic racism.”

At the conclusion of the program, Mia will showcase the student and professional artist works in an onsite exhibition in the museum’s Community Commons Gallery in May. The exhibition will remain on view for several months.

“ We’re extremely excited for this collaboration with Mia that will give local school students a powerful voice through the medium of art. Art is powerful – it allows neighbors to experience life through a new lens and starts necessary, thought-provoking discussions,” said Bukata Hayes, chief equity officer and vice president of racial and health equity at Blue Cross. “ We will not succeed in eliminating systemic racism without elevating the voices and stories from our community members who have historically been silenced. Through this project we hope to bring people together– starting with awareness, conversations, and honest reflections for how we all can drive change that needs to happen to ultimately dismantle systemic racism.”

About Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About the Minneapolis Institute of Art

Home to more than 90,000 works of art representing 5,000 years of world history, the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) inspires wonder, spurs creativity, and nourishes the imagination. With extraordinary exhibitions and one of the finest art collections in the country—from all corners of the globe, and from ancient to contemporary—Mia links the past to the present, enables global conversations, and offers an exceptional setting for inspiration. General admission to Mia is always free. Some special exhibitions have a nominal admission fee.