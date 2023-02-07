ShipStation Announces GlobalPost Carrier Integration

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShipStation, the world's leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution, today announced a new carrier integration with GlobalPost, the leading international shipping carrier for small and medium-sized businesses. The integration allows ShipStation users to scale to new markets by making international shipping easy and affordable.

“ At ShipStation, we’re committed to bringing top carriers to ecommerce merchants globally, and we partner with carriers that share our commitment to support merchants wherever and however they sell,” said Robert Gilbreath, General Manager of ShipStation. “ Partnering with GlobalPost, a fellow member of the Auctane family, helps us fulfill those commitments. From hassle-free global shipping experiences, to deep shipping discounts – up to 78% off of GlobalPost Economy prices – GlobalPost and ShipStation give merchants more opportunities to connect with shoppers worldwide.”

GlobalPost ships to over 220 countries and has access to a large network of last-mile carriers, giving merchants excellent service at affordable rates with every shipment. By combining its world-class customer service, easy-to-use technology, and seamless integration with ShipStation, GlobalPost helps ecommerce and warehouse sellers succeed both domestically and around the world.

ShipStation customers using the integration will also gain access to GlobalPost’s global address verification, free Harmonized System (HS) tariff code classification service, “no customs forms to print” functionality, free parcel coverage up to $200, and more.

“ We’re excited to officially partner with ShipStation and offer our domestic and international carrier services to their ecommerce merchants,” said Shea Felix, General Manager of GlobalPost. “ It’s important for us to be where merchants are shipping. As the world leader in cloud-based shipping, ShipStation provides an excellent platform for us to give more merchants access to our services.”

ShipStation users can access the GlobalPost integration today. Click here to learn more, sign up for a free trial, and start saving immediately on GlobalPost rates with ShipStation.

