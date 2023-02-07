Boingo Wireless Expands Its Service Delivering Fast 5G Connectivity at the Newark Liberty International Airport’s New Terminal A

Boingo’s converged wireless network at EWR’s new Terminal A features cellular DAS, Wi-Fi 6 and private LTE. Photo courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Newark Liberty International Airport’s new Terminal A offers fast, seamless cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity for passengers. Photo courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, has deployed a state-of-the-art, converged network featuring Wi-Fi 6, DAS and private LTE at Newark Liberty International Airport’s (EWR) brand-new Terminal A. Now open for operations, the more than 1 million-square-foot terminal is ready to welcome an anticipated 14 million passengers a year with a convenient, connected, amenity-rich travel experience. The network infrastructure enables fast, seamless connectivity for passengers and reliable internet for critical airport operations with best-in-class cellular, Wi-Fi and LTE.

“This project represents a shining example of how leveraging a public/private partnership can help deliver technology innovation in service to a reimagined Newark Airport experience,” said Robert Galvin, Chief Technology Officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “Boingo Wireless has deployed a world-class network that fulfills passenger demand for fast, seamless connectivity, while also providing a robust connectivity backbone to support digital airport operations. Newark Terminal A is utilizing a combination of leading wireless technologies to create a tech-forward experience for travelers and airport employees.”

The Boingo Private Network deployed at Terminal A supports daily activity on the airport apron, including airside and outdoor areas where aircraft are parked, loaded and unloaded, refueled, boarded and maintained. Boingo’s private network solution provides a cost-effective deployment for outdoor connectivity in a tough to access area requiring extensive bandwidth for connected devices.

“Newark Airport Terminal A is a stunning facility where technology is integral to the overall experience—from extensive digital signage to baggage handling, aircraft maintenance and logistics management. It required our team to think carefully about what use cases needed to be supported, break down the complexities and determine how to best leverage a combination of today’s leading wireless technologies to ensure reliable connectivity throughout the sprawling facility,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “EWR is leading the way with a fully converged network, showcasing what’s possible when you combine the capabilities of 5G, DAS, LTE and Wi-Fi 6.”

Boingo is one of the largest DAS providers in the U.S. and works with New York’s transit hubs to deliver wireless connectivity that is built for the 5G era. The Boingo DAS network at Newark Terminal A is neutral host, bringing LTE and 5G solutions from all Tier One carriers under one central managed platform. Working alongside Wi-Fi 6—the next generation of the Wi-Fi standard—Terminal A’s free Wi-Fi delivers increased speed and reliability for passengers to enjoy streaming content, social media, mobile apps and more. The DAS and Wi-Fi 6 networks work in concert to power crucial operations, such as bag reconciliation systems, baggage scanners, a full digital signage journey for enhanced passenger communication, staff iPads, terminal operations and contractor delivery logistics as well as airport concessions and retail.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.