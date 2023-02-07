Bidgely Launches Turnkey Electric Vehicle Active Managed Charging for Utilities and Energy Retailers Worldwide

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely today introduced electric vehicle (EV) Active Managed Charging to its award-winning UtilityAI™ EV Solution at DistribuTECH, the world’s premier event that connects utilities to future-ready solutions. New Active Managed Charging (also known as direct load control) is now part of Bidgely’s end-to-end EV Solution that also includes: EV Detection and Targeting, EV Passive Managed Charging (behavioral load shift) and EV Grid Analytics. Active Managed Charging can be launched in just weeks without data integration as a turn-key standalone application. Over 25 OEMs are available for data connection with seven available for active control: Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Toyota, Tesla, VW.

As the industry’s only complete and proven approach to EV engagement and management, Bidgely’s EV Solution accurately targets high-peak charging customers for incentive programs using the company’s patented AI-powered EV disaggregation technology. By delivering 90 percent or better accuracy in identifying customers with EVs on the grid and providing behind-the-meter visibility into their charging behaviors, Bidgely’s EV Solution provides utilities the ability to better target their highest-value customers for load-shift programs, reducing program costs from an average of ~$225/kW to ~$65/kW.

“The EV revolution is going to have a rapid and profound impact on load pressure, grid resilience and decarbonization. This will mean that utilities will need to take a smart and integrated approach to EV engagement and management, at a pace they have not historically moved,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “The only way to do this rapidly at the scale this revolution demands is by harnessing the power of data and AI to empower smarter energy decisions in an integrated and connected way.”

While other EV solutions rely on a patchwork of partners and technology that drive up costs, complexity, and time-to-value, the introduction of Active Managed Charging means Bidgely now provides an end-to-end solution for the smart integration of EVs onto the grid. This approach helps utilities to:

Identify all EVs in a utility’s territory using Bidgely's patented EV disaggregation technology;

Recruit economically at scale with Bidgely's omni-channel customer engagement solution, recognized as a leader in IDC's MarketScape report for digital customer engagement solutions;

Target the specific EVs causing congestion based on advanced grid analytics; and

Optimize charging of millions of EVs to help grid resilience, while offering the best value charging for consumers.

Bidgely has partnered with a range of utilities to help them realize sustainable load shift through the intersection of AI and EV consumer behavior influence. A tier one investor-owned utility reported over 90 percent accuracy in EV detection and estimation, with a 75 percent load-shift from on-peak to off-peak. Now, 97 percent of all EV charging is occurring off-peak.

To learn more about Bidgely’s new EV Active Managed Charging, visit: bidgely.com/resources/ev-active-managed-charging-with-telematics-solution-brief

Bidgely at DistribuTECH 2023

Visitors to DistribuTECH can join Bidgely at the event alongside notables like Duke Energy, Ameren, Southern California Edison, the Department of Energy and more in a series of live sessions and demonstrations. Attendees of yesterday’s SECC 2023 Best Practices Awards ceremony, where Bidgely’s EV Solution was honored as the winner for the Smart Energy Innovation category in collaboration with United Illuminating, can also schedule a meeting with Bidgely at DistribuTECH by visiting: bidgely.com/events/dtech.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.