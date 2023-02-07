Award-Winning Data CRO Expands Executive Leadership to Support Company’s Next Stage of Growth

CANTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MMS Holdings (MMS) – an award-winning, data-focused contract research organization (CRO) – announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Chris Schoonmaker as Chief Operating Officer and Ashu Tandon as Chief Commercial Officer. This comes as the company was recognized in the 2023 Top Workplace USA awards, a national list of organizations with strong company cultures and high employee satisfaction rates, and a Great Place to Work in India.

Both Schoonmaker and Tandon have decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and have held leadership positions at other CROs.

“We are excited to welcome Chris and Ashu to the #OneMMS team,” said Dr. Uma Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, MMS. “I look forward to their leadership and strength for our continued growth as we scale our teams and clients globally to be the best in business.”

MMS Growth

The expansion of the MMS executive leadership team, including the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, will allow the company to continue growing its teams and services across its global operations.

“I’m excited to join and help expand MMS’ reach as we continue to bring value to Sponsors by helping them bring new therapies to market,” said Tandon, CCO, MMS. “We have strong expertise across our many services, and I look forward to connecting Sponsors with the MMS services that are the right fit for their needs.”

Enhancing the MMS Mission

MMS has maintained one of the highest retention rates in the pharma industry and a positive colleague culture since its inception. These aspects of MMS enhance its mission of delivering high-quality service and technology solutions to assist clients in developing life-changing therapies.

Recently, MMS was recognized for its great company culture by the Top Workplaces USA awards for the second consecutive year. The winners of this award are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey.

“I’m grateful to work at a company with such a strong company culture that cares about its colleagues,” said Schoonmaker, COO, MMS. “Being a part of growing the company and developing the business strategies and operational excellence needed to continue our success is exciting and rewarding to me after many years in this space.”

About MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an innovative, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating.