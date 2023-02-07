The EV Market Moves Beyond AM & FM; TuneIn and XPENG Join Forces to Reimagine In-Car Streaming Audio

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, announced today a new partnership deal with XPENG (NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company. Through this partnership, the TuneIn app will be integrated into XPENG’s lineup of vehicles including the flagship sedan and SUV models.

TuneIn is modernizing the car audio experience by integrating digital radio and podcasts in new EVs released into the global market. The TuneIn service in XPENG vehicles provides access to live sports, 24-hour newscasts, continuous music, and podcasts from around the world through a seamless infotainment system integration in XPENG vehicles.

Highlights of the deal include:

TuneIn Premium content will now be available in new vehicles including the flagship G9 SUV.

XPENG drivers will receive free trial subscriptions with the purchase of their new vehicles. Drivers will receive access to over 100,000 live, local and national radio stations from around the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like RTL, NRJ, Axel Springer, CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live NBA, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels.

TuneIn’s integration with XPENG enables passengers and drivers to easily select live content and playback content via touch and voice control as all TuneIn functions can be controlled directly from XPENG infotainment screens.

XPENG recently expanded its sales into Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands. The OEM will make TuneIn's service available to new vehicles in these countries.

“Our partnership with XPENG is representative of TuneIn's commitment to delivering global radio to drivers and passengers in EVs and all vehicles. Commercial-free radio stations from around the world will soon be available to every XPENG owner in the EU. We couldn't be more pleased,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "The relationship with XPENG marks another exciting expansion in the automotive category, benefiting drivers and passengers in multiple countries."

“We’re strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for all. It’s our mission to work with the best of the best to create an elevated driving experience for our customers,” said Eric Xu, Vice President of XPENG Europe. ”We’re confident that TuneIn will be able to deliver our drivers a best-in-class audio experience for many years to come.”

TuneIn is globally accessible in 100+ countries and 200 different major platforms and devices.

To learn more about TuneIn and its XPENG Integration visit us at www.TuneIn.com

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL, EPL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About XPENG:

XPENG is a leading tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent mobility solutions. We explore the diversity of mobility including electric vehicles (EVs), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and robotics. We focus on creating a future of mobility that uses thoughtful and empathetic intelligence to improve the driving experience. XPENG is committed to in-house R&D, with almost 40% of our employees working in R&D-related areas helping to develop our expanding product portfolio. The Company has created a full-stack Advanced Driver Assistance System (XPILOT), as well as an intelligent operating system (Xmart OS) for an enhanced in-car experience. XPENG has also developed core vehicle systems for enhanced driving capabilities, including powertrains and advanced electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China with multi-regional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. In 2021, the Company established its European headquarters in Amsterdam, along with other dedicated offices in Copenhagen, Munich, Oslo, and Stockholm. XPENG's EVs are manufactured at the fully-owned plant located in Zhaoqing, China. To further expand our production capacity, two new self-owned intelligent EV manufacturing bases in Guangzhou and Wuhan are under construction now.