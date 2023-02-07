Lightbeam Health Solutions Partners with University of Wisconsin–Madison to Advance Health Equity

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health management solutions and services, announces their partnership with the University of Wisconsin–Madison Center for Health Disparities Research, by which their ADI (Area Deprivation Index) data will be incorporated into the Lightbeam application.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s ADI is based on a measure created by the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) over 30 years ago. Since its creation, UW’s ADI has been refined, adapted, and validated to the Census Block Group neighborhood level by the Center for Health Disparities Research team. It allows for rankings of Census Block Groups (neighborhoods) by socioeconomic disadvantage in a region of interest. The ADI includes factors for the theoretical domains of income, education, employment, and housing quality.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) leverages UW’s ADI data as their health equity benchmark for REACH ACO (Accountable Care Organization). Lightbeam is one of the first population health companies to fully incorporate this ADI data in its platform, providing ACO REACH participants with accurate measures of success relative to their REACH benchmarks. Paired with Lightbeam’s existing comprehensive ACO REACH solution suite, healthcare organizations leveraging Lightbeam will have industry-leading tools at their disposal to measure performance and success under the program.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s ADI data to Lightbeam’s powerhouse ACO REACH offerings,” said Celia Whatley, Vice President of Product Services. “Providing REACH ACOs with the capabilities they need to succeed under this brand-new CMMI program is our primary focus at Lightbeam, and the incorporation of UW’s ADI will further serve this goal. Through this data, participating ACO REACH organizations will be able to utilize the same source that CMS plans to use. The ability to focus on and expand the capability of identifying patients based on health equity allows Lightbeam ACO clients to gain real-time insights that will benefit the organizations' objectives.”

Lightbeam Health Solutions supports REACH ACOs by enabling organizations to assess risk within their populations, monitor at-risk and rising-risk patients, automate scalable outreach, and measure performance. To learn more about the ways Lightbeam empowers ACO REACH success, visit our website.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam facilitates population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.