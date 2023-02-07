E.ON’s DigiKoo Leverages Intertrust Platform to Advance German Decarbonization Efforts

A DigiKoo Heat Concept view of the current heating infrastructure footprint of the town of Lüneburg. Users can also select potential future scenarios to see how this footprint can evolve. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ESSEN, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigiKoo, Germany’s leading digital grid planning innovator, and wholly-owned subsidiary of German energy leader E.ON SE, and Intertrust, the world’s leading provider of trusted distributed computing solutions for digital energy management, today unveiled the DigiKoo Heat Concept service. Powered by Intertrust Platform™ and used by over 50 German municipalities including Dresden and Essen, Heat Concept is an Intertrust Platform application that allows municipalities and their utility partners to design actionable energy transition and decarbonization strategies to help Germany move from carbon intensive fossil fuel heating footprints to ones based on clean energy. Heat Concept provides planning capabilities and actionable intelligence on how, where and what to do to decarbonize, and reduce reliance on foreign gas imports.

Heat generation in Germany accounts for approximately 40 percent of the country’s CO2 emissions. With an unprecedented disruption in natural gas supplies and a climate crisis, transitioning to clean, renewable energy heating is essential to German society. Understanding decarbonization involves analyzing data from multiple parties as well as sensor readings that need to be authenticated. Intertrust Platform securely manages distributed datasets, respecting regulations. With a few clicks, Heat Concept can analyze a municipality’s heating footprint for structures across a city, creating carbon baselines and analyzing future scenarios. Municipalities and their Distribution Service Operators and energy utility partners can use these results to plan their heating transition strategies and apply for funding from the German Federal government.

“Since heat transition is unique and dependent on each location's specific conditions, these conditions must be transparent,” said Martin Möller, Managing Director of DigiKoo. “This transparency is made possible by Intertrust Platform and enables DigiKoo to provide community representatives, network operators, companies and households with a platform where they can exchange information and relevant information is available for all to see.”

Heat Concept uses an E.ON developed AI platform that interfaces with Intertrust Platform to analyze a wide variety of data from numerous sources such as sensors on heating infrastructure, types of buildings, and socio-economic and demographic data. Intertrust Platform ensures these datasets are accessed and managed efficiently and securely in accordance with German and European data regulations, and conditions set by the data rights holders. DigiKoo also plans to provide the analyses created by the Heat Concept to the public for community input.

“As Intertrust Platform’s use by major energy companies expands around the world, DigiKoo is an important partner in developing trusted data-driven applications for planning EV charging infrastructure, smart EV charging, and other important elements of the clean energy transition,” said Florian Kolb, Intertrust’s Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager, Energy. “Moving to a heating infrastructure based on clean energy is especially critical for Germany and other countries to meet their decarbonization goals and we’re proud to continue to support DigiKoo’s work in this field.”

About DigiKoo GmbH

Reshaping the energy landscape at the click of a mouse, Essen-based DigiKoo GmbH provides information for municipal utilities, local authorities, grid operators and energy supply companies to use to shape the climate transition throughout Germany. Where and how many charging stations for EVs need to be built? How is the need to renovate buildings for efficient heating developing? DigiKoo GmbH provides such insights to its customers with its in-house developed software, DigiPAD. Users can use it to process data to create reliable reports detailing the current state and forecasts in such areas as electricity, transport and heating. DigiKoo is a subsidiary of Westenergie AG, the largest regional energy service and infrastructure provider in Germany. Further information is at: https://digikoo.de.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM) and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals, including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.