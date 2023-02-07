Moving iMage Technologies Announces New Esports Orders From SNDBX for Regional Theater Circuit

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading cinema technology company, today announced that its Esports partner SNDBX has placed an order for five MovEsports systems for a newly signed account, Malco Theaters, a regional, family-owned entertainment company with 37 theater locations.

“This order on behalf of Malco further demonstrates the significant interest in hosting local, amateur Esports leagues by theater operators,” said Frank Tees, vice president, technical sales support. “Our partnership with SNDBX is showing early signs of success, with both companies poised to benefit from this new Esports model. We look forward to supporting SNDBX and Malco as they roll out their first local Esports leagues in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee in the near future.”

Rick Starr, CEO of SNDBX stated: “I am thrilled that SNDBX is partnered with Malco. The five Malco locations created a huge response to our Demo Days, and league registrations were exceptional. I also appreciate Malco's commitment to the future of gaming in theaters. It is a flag in the ground for the entire industry.”

“We are excited to partner with SNDBX and MIT to bring gaming to our patrons,” said Wes Lunsford, vice president of digital operations, Malco Theatres. “While we are dedicated to providing a premier experience for all moviegoers, we recognize the growth and interest in Esports. Our auditoriums are a great space to experience gaming with larger-than-life images and sound, and we look forward to rolling this product out in several of our key markets.”

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading technology, products, and services provider to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry with emerging opportunities in eSports and sports venues. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

About SNDBX

SNDBX creates amateur esports and gaming leagues at your local movie theater. With plans to expand to thousands of cinemas across North America, SNDBX is bringing organized kids leagues and adult social gaming to a theater near you. For more on SNDBX or to sign up for a league or free demo, visit www.sndbx.gg