Alberta IoT and Valhalla Private Capital Announce 2023 Partnership

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With a common mission to support scaling organizations in the Alberta tech sector, Alberta IoT and Valhalla Private Capital have made their partnership official for the 2023 fiscal year. The partnership ultimately strengthens the network of expertise supporting organizations on their journey to achieve next level growth.

Alberta IoT and Valhalla will co-host their first joint investor readiness event, Founder Basecamp, on March 10 & 11, 2023, culminating in a live pitch practice session and networking event on March 16, 2023.

“Connecting scale-up businesses to capital has always been a core pillar of Alberta IoT and this partnership signifies our commitment to remain focused on this area. We are thrilled to have an increased ability to offer Fast Track participants and Alberta IoT members valuable resources, knowledge and a network to support their investment journey.” – Brenda Beckedorf, Executive Director, Alberta IoT Association.

“With over 20 years of early stage investment experience, Valhalla Private Capital sees the partnership with Alberta IoT as a critical component in attracting talent, capital and awareness of the growing Alberta Tech scene. Our joint vision is to increase investment into early-stage and scaling companies by building knowledge about the asset class.” Teruel Carrasco, President, Valhalla Private Capital.

ABOUT ALBERTA IOT

Alberta IoT is a non-profit, member-based association that exists to nurture and support the growth of Alberta’s Internet of Things and emerging technology sectors. Our mission is to position Alberta as the worldwide leader in IoT and emerging technology.

More Alberta IoT and partner events can be found at: Events - Alberta IoT Association

ABOUT VALHALLA PRIVATE CAPITAL

Valhalla is a full-service corporate finance firm focused on early-stage entrepreneurs. With the largest angel network in Western Canada, a suite of investment funds, education, training & mentorship programs, and M&A advisory services, Valhalla serves the entire lifecycle needs of entrepreneurs who operate businesses and entrepreneurs who invest in businesses.

Learn more about Valhalla Private Capital at: Home (valhallaprivatecap.com)