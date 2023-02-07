Elite Roster of Cybersecurity Investors Backs Lineaje to Deliver Industry-first Supply Chain Security Solution

SARATOGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lineaje, an emerging leader in software supply chain security management, today announced that it has closed a $7 million seed funding round led by Tenable Ventures, a corporate investment program of Tenable, the exposure management company. The round also includes participation from other industry-leading executives and cyber technology companies. The new injection of capital comes at a pivotal time as the company also announces SB0M360, a first-of-a-kind software supply chain management solution, as well as a new distribution partnership with Persistent Systems.

Setting the Stage for Growth, Secure Software Development and Better Runtime Security

Lineaje's technology helps organizations secure their complete software supply chain whether they build, buy, or use software. Lineaje's unique approach can determine the components of all software and expose each component's multi-level dependency chain. Its cutting-edge fingerprinting technology can attest to the authenticity of the entire supply chain, eliminating supply chain compromises. Validating this approach, Tenable has selected Lineaje as one of three inaugural members of Tenable Ventures. Tenable Ventures is working with Lineaje to create shareable data models so that software supply chain data can create better runtime security that comprehends and secures built-in weaknesses in deployed software.

“Lineaje and Tenable share the same vision – to reduce customers' exposure to attacks on their digital infrastructure,” said Matthew Olton, Senior Vice President, Tenable. “Lineaje’s ability to detect what’s in your software and assess and mitigate software supply chain risks gives organizations the assurance that the software they deploy to run their business will not be used to harm them.”

The round also includes participation from Dreamit Ventures, Veear Capital, Richard Clarke’s Belltower Fund Group, and other prominent cyber security executives. With the combined seed investment, Lineaje will accelerate its go-to-market strategy, invest in continued R&D, and expand its workforce.

“Developers trust open source and third-party packages that they include in their software assuming integrity of the software supply chain. Unfortunately, supply chain attacks have proven that this trust is misplaced,” said Lineaje CEO and Co-founder Javed Hasan. “Lineaje brings a trust but verify approach to the software supply chain by automatically attesting to the integrity of every component in your software and delivering high quality alerts when that verification is not achieved.”

Reducing Exposure with Assurance that Software is Built and Runs Securely

Gartner® predicts that “by 2025, 45% of organizations worldwide will experience attacks on their software supply chains, a three-fold increase from 2021.” Lineaje’s flagship product, SBOM360, is the industry’s first software supply chain and software bill of materials (SBOM) manager. Customers can manage the software supply chain of all software – built or bought by a company. Using SBOM360:

Software Producers – CPOs, chief product security officers, open-source office managers and DevSecOps leaders - can create a fully managed and secure software supply chain, as well as publish accurate SBOMs with confidence.

Software Consumers – CISOs, CIOs, procurement officers - can evaluate all their vendors’ SBOMs and deploy third-party software with assurance. This enables them to create a managed and secure software supply chain.

Users can search ALL of their deployed software in seconds to find newly discovered vulnerabilities, indicators of compromise (IOCs) and deeply embedded components in seconds, reducing time to discovery and time to secure dramatically.

Lineaje has more than 150,000 SBOMs, managed by SBOM360, spanning custom applications, open source, packages, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS), mobile apps and containers, accelerating supply chain management progress for all its customers.

Expanding Software Supply Chain Protection Across Industries

Additionally, Lineaje is announcing new distribution agreements with Persistent Systems, a global digital engineering leader. Persistent Systems will resell SBOM360 and use SBOM360 to create and manage software supply chains of its customers.

“Lineaje’s SBOM360 is instrumental in assessing and managing the software supply chain of both new applications as well as legacy products. We are excited to take this first-of-its-kind offering to market globally,” said Nitish Shrivastava, SVP, Products, Persistent Systems. “In working with Lineaje, our goal is to spotlight how Persistent Systems ensures that components used in our built and managed software are secure.”

About Lineaje

Lineaje provides Continuous Software Supply Chain Security Management to companies that build or use software. Destructive supply chain attacks, undetectable by existing cybersecurity tools, are growing rapidly, impacting thousands of companies through a single compromise. Lineaje secures companies from these attacks. Lineaje SBOM360 allows companies to centrally manage their entire software supply chain, which consists of applications they build or buy, thereby allowing them to govern SBOMs at an enterprise-wide level. SBOM360 also enables compliance with US Executive order 14028 and other international regulations that control the procurement of third-party software by federal agencies, defense departments and other government organizations.

