EmpiricaLab has been accepted to Elementa Labs, the virtual incubator program of the Mount Sinai Health System

The company is developing a smart training and learning management system for upskilling digital skills in the healthcare workforce. It will explore ways to optimize, expand, and advance its core technology platform and training model by participating in the program.

EmpiricaLab is a US-based, women and Latina-led company backed by the AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders and the Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator program.

"The EmpiricaLab team is excited to be part of the Elementa Labs incubation program, as it is a significant milestone for the company. The program will provide a unique opportunity to improve our technology and model at a world-class healthcare organization at the frontier of data and technology. We believe this is a strong signal that developing the workforce to advance digitally enabled care is perceived as crucial by health systems across the US and the world,” noted Norma A. Padrón, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO at EmpiricaLab.

About EmpiricaLab

EmpiricaLab is a smart, team-centric learning platform that supports a new generation of digital skills and capabilities for data-related roles in healthcare. Designed from the ground up to support collaborative knowledge-sharing and peer-to-peer training, EmpiricaLab helps healthcare organizations realize the full potential of digital transformation.

To learn more about EmpiricaLab, visit: https://www.empiricalab.com/