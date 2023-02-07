SBLI Partners with Swiss Re to Deliver an Innovative Claims Experience

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) announced it has partnered with Swiss Re to offer its customers Swiss Re’s Automated Claims Experience solution, a state-of-the-art digital tool that guides beneficiaries through the claims process.

“ A life insurance policy is more than a piece of paper; it’s a promise of security and protection,” said Jim Morgan, President and CEO of SBLI. “ Along with that promise, we are committed to ensuring beneficiaries receive the payments they are entitled to as quickly as possible. The Swiss Re Automated Claims Experience facilitates a more efficient process for beneficiaries, allowing families to focus instead on their healing journey as they grieve the loss of a loved one.”

Swiss Re's tool uses simple, empathetic language designed with the beneficiary in mind, with a goal of reducing stress and frustration at a difficult time. This streamlined approach results in fewer steps to resolve the claim, enables faster claim submission and decision, and improves the overall experience.

" Delivering on our claims promises is at the heart of Swiss Re's mission to make the world more resilient," said Neil Sprackling, President US Life and Health at Swiss Re. " We're delighted to partner with SBLI to help create a better experience for policyholders and beneficiaries."

Harnessing Technology to Provide Peace of Mind

Easily accessed through the SBLI.com Customer Portal, Swiss Re's Automated Claims Experience is suitable when a beneficiary of a life insurance policy is a current or former spouse or direct family member. Beginning with a simple list of documents to gather prior to filing a claim, customers are guided through a secure process that can be completed in 10 minutes or less.

Supporting documentation, including the policyholder’s death certificate, can be uploaded instantly using a mobile device or PC, expediting the process by eliminating the use of paper forms and reliance on mail delivery. Users will have access to real-time status updates through the system and the SBLI Customer Service team is available to provide one-on-one support over the phone. Over time, platform enhancements will be introduced to further optimize the claims experience.

About SBLI

For more than 115 years, SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) has specialized in providing simple, affordable life insurance solutions. Whether it be term life, whole life or a plan that combines the two, we offer solid protection and caring customer service at a fair price. For more information, visit www.sbli.com.

About Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally.

The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA. NAIC #70435. Products and features may not be available in all states © 2023 All rights reserved 23-4031 02/23.