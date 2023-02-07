Accurate Group Announces Integration with ClickFORMS Appraisal Software

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accurate Group, a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics and e-closing solutions, today announced that its Archer® software platform now integrates with ClickFORMS®. ClickFORMS is an intuitive appraisal software application developed by Bradford Technologies. The seamless integration allows appraisers on the Accurate Group platform to populate appraisal data and create reports in ClickFORMS, eliminating duplicate data entry. The integration enables greater efficiency and ease-of-use for appraisers.

“Accurate Group is excited to partner with Bradford Technologies,” said Paul Doman, president and CEO of Accurate Group. “Our secure, robust integration with ClickFORMS simplifies appraisal report creation while still allowing appraisers to benefit from the breadth and depth of Accurate Group’s appraisal management platform – delivering the best possible experience for appraisers. In addition, by further streamlining the appraisal process, Accurate Group continues its mission to help lenders accelerate loan cycle times, improve operational efficiency and deliver the best borrower experience.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Accurate Group,” said Jeff Bradford, CEO of Bradford Technologies. “We're always looking to include new efficiencies in ClickFORMS and streamline the appraisal writing process for our appraisers. This seamless integration offers ClickFORMS appraisers’ new opportunities and time-saving capabilities offered by the extensive lender network and geographic reach of the Accurate Group. It's a win for both companies and the industry with increased productivity and access.”

About Accurate Group

Accurate Group is a real estate technology and services leader delivering technology-driven property appraisal, title data, analytics and digital closing solutions to banks, credit unions, servicers, non-banks and capital market firms. By combining modern process automation, accurate data and innovative SaaS and mobile technologies, Accurate Group provides its clients with the best combination of speed, quality, regulatory compliance and price. With Accurate Group, the real estate finance community and consumers benefit from market-leading solutions that enable modern digital frameworks, improve accuracy, lower costs and improve compliance across all types of real estate loans, mortgage-related assets and real estate portfolios. Visit www.accurategroup.com.

About Bradford Technologies

For over 35 years, Bradford Technologies has been dedicated to producing innovative solutions for Valuation Professionals. Ranging from ClickFORMS, the most intuitive appraisal application available to cutting-edge Computer-Aided Appraisal Software. Bradford Technologies continues to develop trailblazing products that set the benchmark for the industry. For more information on Bradford Technologies, call 800-622-8727 or visit www.BradfordSoftware.com.