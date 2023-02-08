AdaCore Joins Rust Foundation as Silver Member

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdaCore, a trusted provider of software development and verification tools, is pleased to announce that it is now a Silver Member of the Rust Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to stewarding the Rust programming language and ecosystem.

For over 25 years, AdaCore has been committed to supporting the needs of safety- and mission-critical industries with high integrity software development tools and services. AdaCore initially focused on Ada, a state-of-the-art programming language designed specifically for developing long-lived, safety-critical, certified software. Over the years, this focus has extended beyond the Ada language to its formally verifiable SPARK subset, C and C++, and Simulink® and Stateflow® models. Now, AdaCore is partnering with Ferrous Systems, a technology company specializing in the Rust programming language, to share its expertise in safety-certified toolchains with the Rust safety community. The partnership is currently on track to bring Rust into ASIL-D-level environments. One of the first outcomes of this work is the publication of a Language Specification document available here.

“AdaCore is thrilled to join the Rust Foundation,” said Quentin Ochem, Chief Product Officer, AdaCore. “We are looking forward to extending our long-standing commitment to high integrity languages and safety-certified embedded development to the Rust programming language.”

About AdaCore

Founded in 1994, AdaCore supplies software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical, and security-critical systems.

Over the years, customers have used AdaCore products to field and maintain a wide range of critical applications in domains such as commercial and military avionics, defense systems, automotive, railway, space, air traffic management/control, medical devices, and financial services. AdaCore has an extensive and growing worldwide customer base; see www.adacore.com/industries for further information.

AdaCore products are open source and come with expert online support provided by the developers themselves. The company has North American headquarters in New York and European headquarters in Paris. www.adacore.com.

