Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Permitting & Licensing Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport is live with Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing (EPL), Community Development, Civic Access, and Workforce Mobile solutions.

DFW Airport was seeking a system for the application, issuance, inspection, and enforcement of construction-related permits in conjunction with the contracts awarded through the Design, Code, and Construction (DCC) Department. The airport selected Tyler’s solution for its modern user interface, which provides the airport and its permit applicants with a more user-friendly experience.

Tyler’s EPL solution assists DFW Airport with planning, permitting, licensing, asset management, and engagement through a cloud-based, configurable interface. The solution also provides the airport with a fully compliant Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) financial processing module for secure transactions.

The addition of Tyler’s Civic Access solution provides online access directly to the contractors and consultants involved with development projects on airport property, so they can easily apply for a permit, request an inspection, pay invoices, and more. For staff, the solution helps streamline processes such as permit applications, fee payments, and inspection requests.

“The flexibility of Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution makes it a great fit for a non-traditional government agency like DFW Airport,” said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s civic services business unit. “We are pleased to help them streamline their permitting processes and bring their contractors and consultants a strong communications platform to assist in filing permit applications.”

DFW Airport is the second-largest airport by land area in the U.S. It is the largest hub for American Airlines, which is headquartered near the airport.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other.

