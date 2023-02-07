Riskonnect Launches Threat Intelligence Module Through a New Partnership with OnSolve

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced enhancements to its Business Continuity and Resilience solution through a partnership with OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider that enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes. Through this partnership, Riskonnect will utilize OnSolve’s Risk Intelligence to offer a new Threat Intelligence module to provide resilience leaders the ability to monitor global threats in real time and respond faster and more effectively to critical events.

“In today’s evolving risk landscape, situational awareness is a critical asset for resilience leaders to protect their people, property, and partners,” said Kathryn Carlson, senior vice president of product management at Riskonnect. “Filtering through the noise and gaining access to the right information at the right time can be a challenge. Through our partnership with OnSolve, Riskonnect’s new Threat Intelligence module enables risk leaders to confidently respond faster, with more efficiency to evolving risks.”

Riskonnect’s Business Continuity and Resilience solution will integrate OnSolve’s AI-powered risk intelligence data, an industry-leading feed of analyst-vetted and AI-generated data that uses machine learning to ingest thousands of verified data sources and identify the most critical events facing an organization to ensure that the right people get the right information at the right time. OnSolve’s Risk Intelligence, coupled with Riskonnect’s market-leading software, provides resilience leaders with a contextualized real-time view of the threat landscape via a live threat feed displayed on a global and interactive map.

“The growing threat landscape is complex and requires proactivity to mitigate the ripple effect across operations and industries,” said Sue Holub, chief growth officer at OnSolve. “Our partnership with Riskonnect will help businesses surface relevant threats sooner, so they can act faster to mitigate the impact and ultimately, remain resilient.”

In the past 12 months, OnSolve detected more than 15 million critical events for customers. With a focus on proximity and granularity, OnSolve coverage now includes data sources that are local and international. Data types include law enforcement and emergency services, national and local news sources, security analyst reports, traffic incidents, and natural disaster information.

Through this partnership, resilience leaders can integrate their organization’s internal contacts and business assets to instantly understand the impact and proximity of a given threat to employees, facilities, and suppliers. They can customize the threat types, severity levels, and geographies they want to monitor to stay focused on events most relevant to their organization and immediately act and activate business continuity plans. Users can quickly notify key stakeholders and easily configure who should be notified when a threat meets specific criteria through an intuitive dashboard within Riskonnect, designed to simplify and expedite the critical event-response process.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,000 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 800 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.