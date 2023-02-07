Berkadia Doubles FHA Financing Servicing Capacity by Partnering with Rabbet

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rabbet, the leading provider of construction finance software announced today that it has partnered with Berkadia, the top FHA construction loan servicer, to double servicing capacity.

Berkadia’s adoption of Rabbet’s platform aligns with their commitment to long-term investments in people and technology. With Rabbet, Berkadia FHA/HUD has doubled servicing capacity, improved processing times, and developed insights to better advise customers.

"Rabbet is committed to providing the tools to service even the most complex areas of construction finance, including HUD lending," said Will Mitchell, CEO of Rabbet. "We are excited to partner with Berkadia to streamline their processes, increase efficiency, and better serve their customers."

Berkadia Vice President of FHA Construction Ryan Duff, added, "This partnership is a key step in our efforts to grow our FHA construction lending business. By leveraging Rabbet's technology, we are able to significantly increase our capacity to service this important market segment."

“Our partnership with Rabbet, a member of Berkadia’s BeEngaged network, has allowed us to collaborate on long-term initiatives, and implement solutions that deliver excellent service to our clients,” said Berkadia Senior Vice President of FHA and Seniors Housing Finance.

Rabbet’s HUD servicing solution is the first and only HUD-focused solution of its kind. This technology allows HUD lenders to read forms like the 92448 and generate the 92403 and 92451 forms which are distinct to HUD. Rabbet’s HUD solution also gives users the ability to track and report on milestones for complex capital stacks. These features and others were specifically built to accelerate and optimize the operations specifically for HUD lenders.

About Rabbet

Rabbet is a cloud-based construction lending platform that helps lenders streamline their processes, increase efficiency, and better serve their customers. With its powerful automation and collaboration tools, Rabbet helps lenders reduce risk, improve transparency, and close loans faster. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information about Rabbet, visit rabbet.com.

About Berkadia

Berkadia, a joint venture of Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group, is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Through our integrated mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing platform, Berkadia delivers comprehensive real estate solutions for the entire life cycle of our clients’ assets.

To learn more about Berkadia, please visit www.berkadia.com.

About BeEngaged

BeEngaged brings together startups that are destined to redefine the commercial real estate space with industry players (including corporate partners, capital providers, and Berkadia) committed to innovation and strong values.

To learn more about Berkadia’s BeEngaged, please visit www.berkadia.com/beengaged.