Bellevue University Professor Appointed to CACREP Board of Directors

Dr. Carlos Del Rio, Associate Professor at Bellevue University, will join the CACREP Board of Directors in July 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

BELLEVUE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an Associate Professor in Bellevue University’s College of Arts and Sciences, has been appointed to the CACREP Board of Directors for a five-year term. The CACREP board is composed of between 13 and 15 members, and Dr. Del Rio is one of eight counselor educators.

CACREP, which stands for the Council for Accreditation of Counseling & Related Educational Programs, accredits master’s and doctoral degree programs in counseling and its specialties that are offered by colleges and universities across the United States.

“As the needs of individuals in their systems evolve, we must expand best practices in the mental health field,” said Dr. Del Rio. “I look forward to bringing my life experiences, as well as my academic and clinical experiences, to serve as a member of the CACREP board.”

According to Dr. Barb Daubenspeck, Program Director of Bellevue University’s CACREP-accredited Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling degree program, Dr. Del Rio represents the best of the clinical counseling education field.

“Dr. Del Rio is knowledgeable about CACREP standards and it is apparent to students and faculty alike that he cares about preparing students not just to do counseling, but to be professional, ethical, well-balanced counselors.”

In addition to his classroom teaching responsibilities at Bellevue University, Dr. Del Rio supervises students performing internships as part of their degree program. He is a National Certified Counselor, is a licensed counselor in Illinois and Nebraska and serves on the editorial board for four national academic journals within the counseling and psychology professions.

Dr. Del Rio received his Master of Science in Education and his Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, a CACREP-accredited program.

CACREP-accredited counseling programs voluntarily submit a self-study that is reviewed against CACREP standards with regard to institutional settings, program content, practicum experiences, student selection and advising, faculty qualification, student workload, program governance, and instructional support.

Bellevue University is one of just 74 CACREP accredited online counseling programs in the country (for 2022).

