State of South Carolina Department of Education Partners with PowerSchool to Support Professional Development Efforts in Schools Statewide

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is leveraging PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Professional Learning to offer educators and staff modern, quality, collaborative and engaging professional growth and development resources.

SCDE’s implementation of Unified Talent Professional Learning will enable SCDE to increase engagement in professional development across the state, leading to increased teacher effectiveness and student achievement.

“Through this implementation, our educators will benefit from personalized professional learning,” said Lilla Toal Mandsager, Director, SCDE Office of Educator Effectiveness & Leadership Development. “These meaningful resources support our vision for professional growth, development, and evaluation across the state.”

Unified Talent Professional Learning provides professional learning for teachers that supports career growth with easier PD management, flexible and convenient professional learning that’s available 24/7 from anywhere and simplifies tracking and reporting. SCDE chose Unified Talent Professional Learning as it gives SCDE great flexibility in offering professional development opportunities to staff. It provides intuitive and simplified management of professional development programs, streamlines learning tracks, and personalizes learning and course libraries aligned to South Carolina standards with engaging content to provide targeted training.

“We’re proud to support SCDE’s commitment to personalized professional learning by providing high quality resources for their employees,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “The ability to offer personalized opportunities for growth, development, and evaluations will help all educators in the state in their professional development so they have the latest tools to help their students reach their full potential.”

Moving to Unified Talent Professional Learning provides users with a more robust, flexible search process, allowing them to filter more than 250 course offerings to a topic of interest with a single click. In addition to an already robust self-paced course catalog, PowerSchool partnered with professional development experts at Educational Impact to create 24 brand-new courses aligned specifically to the South Carolina Teaching Standards (SCTS), as well as 8 courses aligned to the Program for Assisting, Developing, and Evaluating Principal Performance (PADEPP).

“At Educational Impact, we see first-hand how critical effective, personalized professional development is to driving quality education outcomes,” said George Elias, founder and CEO of Educational Impact. “Through our unique partnership with PowerSchool, the South Carolina Department of Education has the resources they need to deliver impactful, customized professional learning directly aligned with their standards.”

Schools and districts across the state of South Carolina have been familiar with PowerSchool for years and utilize PowerSchool solutions including Unified Operations PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning for their diverse needs. Over 62,000 SCDE educators and school staff have participated in professional learning training using Unified Talent Professional Learning since implementation.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is dedicated to providing leadership and support so that all public education students graduate prepared for success in college, career, and citizenship. SCDE serves over 780,000 students in over 75 districts.

