Stephens Announces Partnership With Williams Racing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stephens, an independent financial services firm, today announced that it will partner with the Formula 1 World Championship team Williams Racing as the team’s Official Investment Banking partner for the 2023 season.

Stephens’ multi-year partnership with Williams Racing is a significant marketing alliance as the full-service financial services firm grows its offering across the U.S. and Europe. The Stephens logo will adorn the FW45 race cars as well as the driver race suits.

Founded in 1933, Stephens is one of the largest-family owned financial services firms in the United States. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Stephens has offices in strategic U.S. markets, and London and Frankfurt in Europe.

Williams Racing is one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history with 16 FIA Formula One World Championship titles since its foundation in 1977. Nine of these titles have been won in the Constructors' Championship in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. The remaining seven titles were won in the Drivers' Championship with Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

After 44 years of family ownership, the team transitioned into new hands in 2020 with the sale of the Oxfordshire-based outfit to American-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital, with founder Sir Frank Williams stepping away from the company along with his daughter and Deputy Team Principal, Claire Williams. The team has entered a transformative new chapter, both on and off-track.

“Stephens is proud to be a sponsor of Williams Racing. This is a strategic fit for our overall marketing plans, particularly with increasing our exposure and building the Stephens brand in Europe. The F1 audience is a key target for our firm,” stated Miles Stephens, a Stephens principal.

Williams Racing Commercial Director James Bower continued: “We’re thrilled to welcome Stephens to the Williams Racing family. This is one of the most exciting times in the history of the sport as the US has embraced F1 in recent years. That coincides with a transformative era for Williams Racing and we are delighted that Stephens has joined our journey.”

About Stephens

Stephens is an independent privately owned full-service investment firm. With offices in the US and Europe, our investment banking division provides independent advice and execution on the full array of investment banking services: mergers and acquisitions, underwritings of public debt and equity securities, private placements of debt and equity, as well as restructurings and recapitalizations. “Stephens” (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC) and Stephens Europe Limited (Registered office: 12 Arthur Street, London, EC4R 9AB), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. www.stephens.com © 2023 Stephens.