Kontrol Technologies Operating Subsidiary CEM Specialties Inc. selected by New USA Customer for Multiple Integration Projects; Enters New Growth Market for Emission Monitoring

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”), operating subsidiary CEM Specialties Inc. (CEMSI) has been selected by a new USA Customer (the “Customer”) to design and integrate specialized emission technology in order to monitor Ethylene oxide in real-time. The Customer provides advanced emission technology solutions globally.

Entry into New Emission Monitoring Market

CEMSI won the opportunity based on its expertise in the regulated emission monitoring market as well as its ability to integrate highly complex emission systems which include real-time monitoring.

“This new Customer represents our entry into a growing new market for the real-time monitoring and measurement of Ethylene oxide,” says Paul Ghezzi. “Our business growth in the regulated emissions market continues and we will seek to advance further opportunities with this new Customer.”

Ethylene Oxide Emissions

The ability to monitor and quantify Ethylene oxide (EtO or EO) is central to eliminating sources and reducing long-term exposure to this hazardous air pollutant. Ambient air monitoring systems for Ethylene oxide continuously and automatically monitors and quantifies low, ambient levels of EtO. It is ideal for use in community monitoring stations and at industrial fence-lines.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make other chemicals that are used in making a range of products, including antifreeze, textiles, plastics, detergents, and adhesives. Ethylene oxide also is used to sterilize equipment and plastic devices that cannot be sterilized by steam, such as medical equipment. EPA is committed to reducing risks from ethylene oxide. www.epa.gov

