Taulia Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Aramco to Explore Supplier Financing Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taulia, a leading provider of working capital management solutions, today announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to discuss Taulia providing supplier financing solutions.

As part of its In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) program, which strives to accelerate digital transformation efforts domestically, Aramco recently signed over 100 agreements to help advance a diverse, sustainable and globally competitive industrial ecosystem (please see here for further details).

Taulia is undertaking the program in collaboration with J.P. Morgan and Manafa Capital.

Cedric Bru, CEO of Taulia, comments: “Through this program, we are paving the way for thousands of businesses worldwide to access affordable financing options and manage their liquidity as they continue to navigate through uncertain economic times.”

Ziad T. Murshed, Executive VP & CFO of Aramco, comments: "This is a great step towards enabling local suppliers to access funding options to support the industrial ecosystem and strengthen our local supply chain.”

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com.

About Taulia

Taulia is a fintech provider of working capital management solutions headquartered in San Francisco, California. Taulia helps companies access value tied up in their payables, receivables, and inventory. A network of more than 2 million businesses use Taulia’s platform to determine when they want to pay and be paid. Taulia enables its customers to execute their working capital strategies, support their suppliers with early payment, and contribute to building sustainable supply chains. Taulia processes more than $500 billion each year and is trusted by the world’s largest companies, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, and Nissan. In March 2022, Taulia became part of SAP. Taulia operates as an independent company with its own brand in the SAP Group.

For more information, please visit www.taulia.com.