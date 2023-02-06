St. Joseph Joins Metronet Multi-Gigabit Network with Access to Future-Proof, High-Speed Internet

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet today announced that residents and businesses throughout St. Joseph now have access to Metronet’s multi-gigabit 100 percent fiber optic internet with service installation now available. In addition to Metronet’s current offerings of 1 gigabit per second, speeds up to 2 gigabits are now available for residents; businesses may choose speeds of up to 10 gigabits. Customers located in Metronet’s initial construction areas may now sign up to be installed by visiting metronet.com.

“As the need for reliable high-speed internet for work, education and entertainment only increases, Metronet is ecstatic to bring our future-proof fiber optic network to St. Joseph as we begin service installations,” said Eric Vyncke, Metronet Regional Sales Manager, Community Development. “We look forward to seeing the tangible impact of our service throughout the city, powering up St. Joseph and its homes and businesses with service every member of the family will feel the impact of while staying connected to those that matter most.”

As construction continues, residents in construction areas will receive 30-day advance notice by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood. Metronet provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

To check the status of Metronet’s construction in your area and to sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available to be installed in your home or business, please visit construction.Metronetinc.com.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronet.com or at 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

*Editor’s Note: For those interested in speaking with one of Metronet's first customers located in St. Joseph, regarding their experience with Metronet's ultra-high-speed fiber optic internet, please let us know and we will make the connection for an interview.