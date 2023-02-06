Advanced Air Mobility Presents Opportunity to Bring Economic, Social, and Environmental Benefits to South East Queensland

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility company, and the South East Queensland Council of Mayors (COMSEQ), Australia’s largest regional local government organization, have published a paper outlining the benefits Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will bring South East Queensland (SEQ).

The two organisations entered into a strategic partnership, which started with a Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2022, and they continue to collaborate on outreach and events to showcase the benefits associated with AAM.

The partnership between Wisk and COMSEQ is entering a new chapter, with the launch of a robust and aspirational Opportunities Paper. The paper provides an overview of the emerging AAM sector, opportunities for South East Queensland (SEQ), and the economic, social, and environmental benefits of bringing AAM to SEQ.

“Our work with Wisk sends a clear message to the rest of the world that Brisbane and South East Queensland is open for business. We’re a go-to market for global innovation and technology as the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games draw closer,” said Council of Mayors (SEQ) Chair, and Brisbane Lord Mayor, Adrian Schrinner. “We know technology is changing the way we live and we want to ensure South East Queensland is at the forefront of opportunities which improve our region’s connectivity, our local environment and our liveability. This technology will have an important role to play in an integrated regional transport network, complementing other services like rail and metro. It also presents an opportunity to unlock the South East’s tourism market by providing new connections between our coast, island and rural destinations. We’re delighted to be working with Wisk and SEQ Councils, demonstrating SEQ is serious about attracting new and innovative technology, investment and jobs for 2032 and beyond.”

The Paper also outlines how AAM will become an integrated part of SEQ’s transportation network as the region looks to address issues of high growth including congestion, environmental sustainability and growing demand for affordable and accessible flight.

“Queensland has an incredible opportunity to be at the forefront of AAM,” said Catherine MacGowan, Asia Pacific Regional Director for Wisk. “The region is experiencing unprecedented growth, and establishing a thriving AAM sector will create important economic opportunities and transportation linkages that will help the region develop in a sustainable way. We are very excited to continue to work with the Council of Mayors and others to bring our all-electric, self-flying air taxi to South East Queensland.”

Both COMSEQ and Wisk believe today’s launch of the Opportunities Paper: “Bringing Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to Australia” highlights the critical importance of collaboration between government and industry in moving AAM forward.

Read the full Opportunities Paper.

ABOUT WISK

Wisk is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk’s self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Zealand, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. With over a decade of experience and over 1600 test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Wisk is on a journey to deliver safe, autonomous, all-electric, everyday flight, join us and learn more here.

ABOUT THE COUNCIL OF MAYORS

The Council of Mayors (SEQ) CoMSEQ is Australia’s largest regional local government advocacy organisation, representing the one in seven Australians who call SEQ home. CoMSEQ has a track record of working together with industry, member councils, and other tiers of government to deliver outcomes that respond to SEQ’s challenges and capitalize on the region’s opportunities. Today, there are 11 local councils from across SEQ that comprise the members of CoMSEQ, with the mayor of each member council constituting CoMSEQ’s board, which is chaired by the Lord Mayor of Brisbane, the Right Honourable Adrian Schrinner.