Workato Unveils New and Improved Systematic Community to Better Serve Members

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Systematic Community, a professional development community for Business Technology leaders and Workato users, today launched a new and improved version of its community platform that includes a brand new, colorful look, new user interface with leaderboards and badging, updated programming, moderated answers to technical questions, a job board, a private vendor evaluation hub and more. The new Systematic Community brings two legacy communities together under one roof and improves mobility between the community, the Workato product itself, and its education platform, the Automation Institute.

Started in 2018 as a Google Group by 10 business technology professionals in the Bay Area, the Systematic Community grew to over 5,000 members globally and has hosted three career-focused conferences. With the introduction of a Workato product-focused community in 2021, the two pre-existing Communities grew to over 8,000 members and it became clear that there was a need for a more cohesive experience for community members, updates to the features and capabilities, and a seamless way to search for the right content. The main sections of the community will now be known as, Systematic+, an invite-only, vendor-neutral community focused on career growth, and Workato Pros, an open and searchable community for Workato users.

“We wanted to create a place of community for the automation movement, and the champions leading that movement are Business Technology and RevOps professionals. It’s been an amazing ride to simply support this group of people over the last 5 years,” said Kristine Colosimo, Senior Director of Community at Workato. “Now, it’s time to level up for our members with a world-class community experience that ties together career growth, education and certifications, and product knowledge. To do that, you need a world-class team. We’ve introduced completely fresh branding from NYC-based Creative Director, Joelle McKenna, and we’ve brought in award-winning community strategist, Melanie Giuliani, to lead the community into its next iteration. The result is a beautiful, easy-to-navigate space while protecting the things that made the original community special.”

The new Systematic community features:

Gamified badges and ranking system for members to showcase expertise in Workato and the automation field

New programming and exclusive events

Specialized job board for Business Technology, RevOps, Automation, and Workato job listings for member-use

Colorful, people-focused rebrand with individual color stories for each section to make navigation seamless

New and improved Systematic Welcome Lounge that includes a News & Announcements section where community members can read up on the latest from Workato

In the Workato Pros Section:

Open, searchable forum for Workato questions & technical discussions

Moderated answers verified by the Workato team

Ability to provide product feedback directly to the product team

Special programming and events to help deepen members’ knowledge of Workato

User Groups and events to connect with other Workato power users and get feedback on recipes

Workato Pros Knowledge Base - A resource center for Workato and Automation knowledge

Automation Institute Discussion Board - Forum for individuals who have completed the free online Workato automation training can share advice and tips, and ask questions

Embedded Discussion Board - Forum for product leaders using Workato Embed

Even more specialized boards in the future, including a Partner Network for Workato Implementation partners and a Developer Discussion Board for connector creation

In the Invite-Only Systematic+ Section:

Private Discussion Board - A vendor-neutral forum where members can ask questions and network with members who have specific expertise without moderated discussion

Vendor Evaluation Hub - A living archive of discussions around vendor tool evaluations including members’ opinions and experiences with the thousands of tools on the market.

Systematic+ Resource Library - Exclusive content created by community members including the recorded sessions of the conference, aggregated guides to milestone events and rollouts like IPO readiness, Quote to Cash, and more from experts in the field

“As a founding member of the original Systematic Community, I’m excited to see the maturation and evolution of this group. Since the beginning, sharing knowledge and supporting each other have been the basic principles. This has helped build connections, solve problems, and even advancement in the careers of the members. I encourage everyone to actively participate in the community because, as IT leaders, we are all facing similar challenges in our workplaces. Together we can find better solutions, faster,” said Kumud Kokal, CIO at Farmer’s Business Network.

Are you interested in joining the new and improved Systematic Community? Click here to create a profile and learn more.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media: