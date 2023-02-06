Bitwarden Boosts FIDO Alliance Membership

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager trusted by millions, today announced that it has expanded its partnership in the FIDO Alliance, an open industry association that promotes the development of standards for passwordless authentication.

As a sponsor-level member, Bitwarden will further its involvement and influence in shaping the future of FIDO specifications. It joins the hundreds of global tech leaders across enterprise, payments, telecom, government, and healthcare in support of the FIDO Alliance mission to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords.

Bitwarden recently acquired Passwordless.dev, a European-based startup that provides an API framework for developers to build passkeys and FIDO2 WebAuthn features such as Face ID, fingerprint, and Windows Hello. Development time is reduced from weeks to minutes with Bitwarden Passwordless.dev.

The acquisition represents an intentional and rapid acceleration to offer passwordless innovations to global enterprises. Bitwarden has long championed biometric logins and other forms of non-password authentication. The company currently offers fast and secure biometric unlocking across multiple clients, as well as hardware security keys for two-factor authentication – these features give businesses immediate options to deploy passwordless experiences for users.

For more information about Bitwarden Passwordless.dev, please visit:

https://www.passwordless.dev/

ABOUT BITWARDEN

Bitwarden empowers organizations and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences—wherever you go and whatever device you use. Cloud and self-hosted options give customers flexibility to meet the most stringent security requirements. Bitwarden is available in over 50 languages with a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

Start a free 7-day trial for business plans at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/business/