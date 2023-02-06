Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alegeus, the market leader in healthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the U.S.

A long-time Alegeus partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is to provide employers and their employees with improved benefits at a lower cost. In fact, the organization reduces employer health insurance costs by nearly 20 percent on average, while also achieving a net promoter score (NPS) of 52, which is considered excellent. NPS measures the loyalty of customers to a company.

For more than 20 years, The Difference Card has helped employers maximize their health plan efficiency. For nearly 15 of those years, Alegeus has been their trusted partner. With its partner-first model and industry-leading benefit funding and payments technology, Alegeus has empowered this administrator to deliver account-based solutions—including its unique Medical Expense Reimbursement Plan (MERP), which offers considerable cost-saving benefits to individuals.

“Our goal since our inception has been to deliver custom and cost-effective health insurance benefits while helping nearly 160,000 employees find quality care. In today’s challenging business and economic environment, this is more important than ever,” said Joseph Donovan, chief executive officer, The Difference Card. “Through our long and successful partnership with Alegeus—an organization that shares our vision—we’ve been able to bring billions of dollars in savings to employers while providing the highest caliber of employee benefits.”

“The Difference Card is uniquely positioned in the market, and we’re excited to extend our longstanding partnership with them as they continue to expand their national footprint,” said Mark Waterstraat, chief customer officer, Alegeus. “We look forward to seeing their continued growth as they deliver exceptional levels of service and help more employers and employees with quality care.”

About Alegeus

With more than 25 years of growth and innovation, Alegeus is the market leader in SaaS-based benefit funding and payment solutions. Our highly flexible, white-label platform powers account-based benefit programs such as HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, COBRA, wellness incentives, lifestyle benefits and beyond. We deliver exceptional user experiences and differentiate capabilities that help our partners strengthen their product offerings, operate more efficiently, and unlock their full growth potential. Our partnerships with the industry’s leading health plans, third-party administrators, financial services and benefit solution providers give Alegeus unparalleled reach in the market, with access to more than 100 million commercially insured Americans. Alegeus is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., with operations centers in Orlando and Bangalore, and a large remote workforce.

About The Difference Card

The Difference Card helps organizations maximize their health plan efficiency. By utilizing card technology, risk transfer solutions, and proprietary wellness strategies, The Difference Card has delivered billions of dollars in savings to its clients, while at the same time providing the highest level of employee benefits.

The Difference Card serves clients in all 50 U.S. states. To learn more about The Difference Card, please visit www.differencecard.com.