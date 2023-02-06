WellSky® Partners With Dialyze Direct to Streamline Care Coordination of Dialysis Services in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced its partnership with Dialyze Direct, the nation’s leading provider of home hemodialysis services in SNFs. To help reduce readmissions and streamline care, hospitals and health systems using WellSky’s CarePort Care Management or CarePort Discharge care transition solutions can now coordinate with Dialyze Direct the appropriate next level of care for patients requiring onsite dialysis treatment.

This partnership between WellSky and Dialyze Direct connects medical teams across the continuum by closing gaps in patient care through care coordination workflows. Utilizing WellSky’s CarePort solutions, care coordinators and case managers can simplify the discharge process to Dialyze Direct service sites and help create better patient outcomes. Together, Dialyze Direct’s innovative dialysis treatment approach and WellSky’s connected networks of 2,000 hospitals and 130,000 post-acute and community providers using CarePort solutions ensures patients needing dialysis and managed rehabilitative services can receive higher quality kidney care without leaving the SNF.

"In a significant enhancement to the current dialysis discharge process, Dialyze Direct’s collaboration with WellSky and its suite of CarePort solutions, will now allow discharge planners to identify Dialyze Direct’s SNFs with onsite dialysis in a single search for purposes of ensuring an optimized and seamless discharge,” said Robert Aberman, SVP, population health of Dialyze Direct.

Complications in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage kidney disease (ESKD) are a top reason for hospital readmissions from SNFs, leading to higher costs of care and longer recoveries. Dialyze Direct’s combined technology, onsite specially trained dialysis staff, and unique treatment regimen of gentler dialysis helps improve patient recovery times.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a cutting-edge organization like Dialyze Direct to simplify care coordination and improve patient care,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, president, connected networks at WellSky. “WellSky’s CarePort solutions strengthen the ability for hospitals to connect with Dialyze Direct and offer patients critical services that allow for a safer, more comfortable transition to their next level of care.”

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About Dialyze Direct

Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care company that develops and deploys breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct leverages its leading nephrology specialists to develop new methods and technology to evolve treatment options and enhance outcomes for patients and partners. Dialyze Direct pioneered significant changes to the existing treatment model for dialysis patients in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), where many of the most medically challenging subsets of dialysis patients reside. The company has grown to become the nation’s largest provider of home dialysis in the SNF setting. Dialyze Direct’s innovative staff-assisted home hemodialysis treatment model entails a gentler, more personalized treatment plan comprised of meticulously crafted protocols designed to tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients. The result is increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations – all while substantially decreasing costs for payers. Dialyze Direct currently operates in 14 states with new operations launching soon in additional states. Visit http://www.dialyzedirect.com to learn more.