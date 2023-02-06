Thompson Street Capital Partners Completes Growth Investment in Sabai Global

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, announced today a growth investment in Sabai Global (“Sabai”), a Chesterfield, MO based provider of regulatory review and biosafety consulting services to pharmaceutical sponsors, CROs, academic health systems, and clinical research site networks. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sabai Global’s three subsidiaries, Clinical Biosafety Services (“CBS”), Shield Consulting (“Shield”), and Castle IRB (“Castle”) provide a suite of complementary services that facilitate regulatory approval and accelerate clinical research timelines for drug development. CBS currently supports more than 600 Institutional Biosafety Committees nationwide, and has provided biosafety review for more than 300 cell and gene therapy trials. Shield provides a complementary range of biosafety consulting services, including concierge submission support for in-house Institutional Biosafety Committees. Castle supports ethical treatment of clinical trial participants through a dedicated central Institutional Review Board, complementing Sabai’s expertise in biosafety and cell and gene therapy with another critical regulatory review service.

“Clinical Research and specifically the unique regulatory elements of biosafety and human research protections are all around expertise and people. Conducting clinical research in the areas of oncology, rare disease and infectious disease as our primary indications, requires talented colleagues, a shared vision, and a deep knowledge of the life sciences industry,” said Chris Jenkins, CEO of Sabai. “We chose TSCP as our partner to continue our growth in supporting these exciting therapeutic areas, especially in cell and gene therapy, because of their past, present, and future focus in supporting the life sciences companies they invest in, which now include Sabai.”

“Our team has worked hard to identify an asset that serves the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy market, and was extremely pleased to find one led by a CEO as passionate as Chris in the St. Louis area,” said Matt Scherrer, Managing Director at TSCP. “We are proud to support Sabai’s continued growth as they help bring the most cutting-edge, life-saving treatments to market in an efficient, safe, and ethical manner.”

“As a founder-owned and operated business in the life sciences sector, Sabai represents an excellent fit for the TSCP portfolio,” said John Kane, Sabai board member and TSCP executive advisor. “I’m looking forward to working closely with Chris and his team as they expand Sabai’s leading suite of biosafety, ethical, and regulatory review solutions.”

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. We have acquired more than 150 companies in the Healthcare & Life Science Services, Software & Technology Services and Business Services & Engineered Products sectors and have managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

About Sabai Global

Sabai Global specializes in custom solutions for biosafety and human research protections through three subsidiaries – Clinical Biosafety Solutions (“CBS”), Castle IRB (“Castle”), and Shield Consulting (“Shield”). CBS provides Institutional Biosafety Committee services supporting the safe handling and storage of cell and gene therapy treatments during clinical research. Castle provides Institutional Review Board services supporting the ethical treatment of patients during clinical trials. Shield provides a suite of biosafety consulting services that complement CBS’s Institutional Biosafety Committee and Castle IRB’s offerings. Sabai was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.