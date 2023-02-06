4SITE by CORT, Cresa partner to help occupiers make data-driven decisions about their real estate

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cresa, the world’s largest occupier-centric commercial real estate firm, and 4SITE by CORT, a sensor-based workplace occupancy and space utilization platform provider, have today announced their partnership to help office occupiers optimize their workplaces.

In a trend prompted by the pandemic and furthered by projected economic headwinds, many occupiers are seeking ways to reduce underutilized space and real estate spend. Both Cresa and 4SITE understand this need, but also promote a holistic approach to workplace optimization – one that balances the employer’s need for cost efficiency with the employee’s need for spaces that support their work and preferences.

The partnership between Cresa and 4SITE is rooted in a shared commitment to helping occupiers make data-driven decisions about their workplaces. 4SITE’s wireless sensors are unique in the industry, offering an affordable plug-and-play solution while also protecting the privacy of the surveyed workforce. 4SITE captures real-time occupancy metrics and generates reports and dashboards to illuminate utilization averages and peaks, utilization comparisons by space type, and other customizable reporting fields.

This technology is complemented by the expert analysis provided by Cresa’s Workplace Solutions Team. Cresa’s workplace professionals leverage the actionable data provided by 4SITE’s sensors to illuminate opportunities to thoughtfully reduce or reconfigure space.

"We are very excited to partner with Cresa and work with a company that takes a comprehensive approach to solving their clients’ business challenges and demonstrates significant value to them in the process," said Allison Ballard, VP of 4SITE by CORT. "The 4SITE platform further enhances the Cresa workplace strategy advisory capability and will help fuel greater understanding of ongoing workplace trends, enabling both parties to make more insightful recommendations in the future."

Together, Cresa and 4SITE offer a solution that creates a competitive advantage for occupiers, one that reduces spend while also attracting talent back into the office with an enhanced employee experience.

“Our clients are looking for easy-to-implement solutions that provide insights for planning and ongoing management of a single site or a portfolio of locations. Combining 4SITE’s space utilization sensors with our workplace advisory services provides actionable intelligence to address questions occupiers have now and into the near future,” said Tricia Trester, Head of Client Solutions at Cresa.

About 4SITE by CORT

4SITE is a wholly owned subsidiary of CORT Business Services, a Delaware Company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. The 4SITE platform delivers data-driven analysis to customers about their unique workforce and real estate, enabling them to appropriately plan for the evolution of their workplace. Space utilization data equips CORT and its customers with the ability to respond to the shifting needs of the agile workforce, at the speed of business. For more information, please visit www.4sitebycort.com.

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit cresa.com.