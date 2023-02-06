BioRepublic Announces Retail Expansion Into Target

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioRepublic announces the retail expansion of its organic skincare line into Target. The brand’s clinically designed, vegan, cruelty free and USDA Certified Organic T-Zen Activated Charcoal Mask will launch at select stores starting on February 5th.

BioRepublic is built on the principle that high performance skincare should not be expensive and that effective and clean formulated skin care should be accessible to everyone. BioRepublic is disrupting the status quo with dermatologist approved solutions that are made with natural ingredients powered by science.

“We are excited to team up with Target in order to continue our mission of providing consumers with accessible and smart skincare solutions for everyday life," said Sean Towery, BioRepublic’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our new T-Zen Activated Charcoal sheet mask is uniquely formulated and effective.”

Target clients will be able to purchase the first to market skincare treatment, for the t-zone, that is specifically designed to tighten and purify pores while replenishing moisture. The T-Zen Activated Charcoal sheet mask is a solution for customers with troublesome t-zone areas, acne-prone skin or hormonal acne. BioRepublic’s innovative sheet mask technology includes patented ingredients that are free of parabens and fragrance.

ABOUT BIOREPUBLIC

BioRepublic is a forward thinking brand that is democratizing clean beauty and high performance skincare products. BioRepublic prides themselves on finding natural alternatives to toxic ingredients. This progressive approach led them to offer the first and only USDA Certified Organic sheet masks on the market; a label that is proudly displayed on their products. BioRepublic is a brand with a purpose, and their line of product offerings are better for our bodies, better for our planet and always yield better results. ​​According to Nielsen, Biorepublic's Lost Baggage Under Eye Mask and Lip Mask are both number one in sales for 2022 in America.