Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Reopens Las Vegas Academy

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it is reopening its renowned Las Vegas Academy, Southern Nevada’s top beverage education center, after temporarily suspending in-person instruction because of the pandemic in 2020. The Academy returns with a full catalog of courses including its distinguished and comprehensive Academy of Spirits, Mixology and Fine Service.

The Academy plans to offer more than 15 classes in 2023 including Masterclass sessions and seasonal classes. The mainstay Academy of Spirits, Mixology and Find Service course has been an important part of the Academy’s core curriculum since it was created. The course covers all things wine, beer, and spirits. Students will learn about the history, geography, culture, service technique, and impact of their favorite wines and spirits over 12-weeks or a new accelerated 5-day bootcamp.

The Academy has served Southern Nevada since 2000 and has been critical in training thousands of food and beverage specialists in Las Vegas. Hospitality is the primary economic engine in Las Vegas and the Academy supports the industry by educating service professionals and preparing them for further certifications in wine and spirits. Accreditation through Southern Glazer’s of Nevada’s Academy is considered a top training among the Valley’s top bars and restaurants and a strong pre-accreditation resource for international beverage examinations like The Court of Master Sommeliers and Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). The 2023 course catalog was curated by Master Sommelier Joseph Phillips and Mixologist Livio Lauro, both employees of Southern Glazer’s and respected experts in their respective fields.

Southern Glazer’s has similar hospitality education centers across its U.S. footprint, including its state-of-the-art SGWS Wynwood facility in Miami, Florida. The Company employs Master Mixologists across North America, responsible for educating bartenders, beverage buyers, and corporate clients about the latest trends in cocktail culture and to develop world-class beverage programs that raise the bar for today’s demanding consumers. Southern Glazer’s Mixologists hold multiple certifications from accredited organizations, such as the U.S. Bartenders Guild, BarSmarts, Wine & Spirit Education Trust, Society of Wine Educators, and Cicerone Certification Program, to name a few. Southern Glazer’s also boasts the industry’s first national wine team dedicated to providing top quality wine education and certification for its employees and customers across the country.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as ranked as one of Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.