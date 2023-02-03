AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Constellation Insurance Group’s Members Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the members of Constellation Insurance Group (Constellation) (Minneapolis, MN).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with developing implications following the announcement that Constellation has signed a merger agreement with Curi Holdings, Inc. (Curi). Curi is the leading writer of medical professional liability insurance in North Carolina and has a strong presence in Mid-Atlantic states including Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The ratings will remain under review with developing implications pending completion of the merger. The combined organization is expected to continue to provide products and services to physicians, health care providers, and organizations. AM Best will continue to monitor the transaction and evaluate the impacts on members of the group. This merger is subject to all customary closing conditions, including member and regulatory approvals, and expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been placed under review with developing implications for the following members of Constellation Insurance Group:

UMIA Insurance, Inc.

MMIC Insurance, Inc.

Arkansas Mutual Insurance Company

MMIC Risk Retention Group, Inc.

