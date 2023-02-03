Personalis and Moderna Sign New Agreement to Leverage NeXT Platform™ in Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trials

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, and Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the companies have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform® as part of upcoming clinical studies evaluating mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada. The platform, which was also utilized in the vaccine candidate’s Phase 2b clinical study, will be used to sequence genomic information from a patient’s tumor sample to identify the unique genetic mutations that are most likely to generate a tailored antitumor response.

“For years, we have been at the forefront of working with pharmaceutical partners, including Moderna, to apply our NeXT Platform to the sequencing of personalized cancer vaccines,” said Chris Hall, President of Personalis. “We are thrilled to enter a new agreement with Moderna and support the next stage of clinical development for this program.”

“We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Personalis on our personalized cancer vaccine program, with the goal of helping to bring truly individualized cancer treatment to patients,” said Melanie Ivarsson, Moderna’s Chief Development Officer.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics, enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single sample. To enable cancer sequencing, Personalis' Clinical Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit the Personalis website and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

