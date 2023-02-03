Scotch & Soda Taps Flaunt to Co-Create Web3 Loyalty Program

Iconic brand Scotch & Soda to use Flaunt to offer brand perks to NFT holders, scale their web3 program and co-create with customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scotch & Soda, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand, is partnering with Flaunt to turn its Club Soda 3.0 community into a next-gen web3 loyalty program.

Scotch & Soda set out to create “Club Soda 3.0” — a complement to their traditional loyalty program, Club Soda, focused on co-creating the future of the brand with engaged customers and inviting that deeper relationship using digital assets and web3 technology.

As a Salesforce Commerce Cloud customer, Scotch & Soda used Salesforce NFT Cloud to distribute membership NFTs for free to top customers and created a roadmap of exclusive benefits they want to provide to members for participating in the program.

Scotch & Soda partnered with Flaunt to bring these exclusive membership benefits to life.

Flaunt’s modular platform helps brands easily create and provide rewards to any owner of any digital asset. Scotch & Soda will be using Flaunt to configure, track and manage their program, offering exclusive benefits to owners of their Founders Pass to increase loyalty and reward participation in the creative process.

Flaunt is also integrated with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, enabling campaigns to reach the right customers in a seamless and secure fashion.

“We look forward to further developing our Web3 strategy together with Flaunt, while rewarding our early adopters with exclusive benefits and co-creating the future of brand loyalty,” said Scotch & Soda CMO Stéphane Jaspar.

Scotch & Soda will be collaborating with Flaunt to expand membership benefits and co-create with their members, turning Club Soda 3.0 into a community-driven program accessible to all of Scotch & Soda’s top customers, not just web3-natives.

"Brands like Scotch & Soda recognize how web3 will completely change how we think about brand loyalty," said Flaunt CEO and Co-Founder Connor Kelley. "We are thrilled to be building alongside an iconic brand like Scotch & Soda and delivering technology that deepens their relationships with customers and harnesses the brand's innovative spirit."

About Scotch & Soda

Born in Amsterdam, Scotch & Soda celebrates the free spirit of its birth city. Endlessly optimistic, the brand champions individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression to create the unique – an attitude reflected in its designs. The Scotch & Soda collections include menswear, womenswear, kidswear, denim, eyewear, fragrances and accessories, occupying a unique space in today’s global fashion landscape.

Collections can be found globally in 279 freestanding stores across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia, as well as in 7,000 doors in some of the world’s biggest cities, including New York, London, Milan and Paris. The brand’s online operations also ship to over 70 countries.

For more information, please visit www.scotch-soda.com

About Flaunt

Flaunt is an enterprise loyalty management platform that serves as a single entry point into web3 for brands and their customers. Companies like Scotch & Soda, Almost Friday Media, and JUMP NEWS use Flaunt to create and manage user-friendly loyalty programs powered by web3.