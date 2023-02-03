The Arena Group Announces Strategic Partnerships With Artificial Intelligence Firms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AREN), (the “Company” or “The Arena Group”) today announced strategic development partnerships with two Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms – Jasper and Nota – to speed and broaden its AI-assisted efforts in content workflows, video creation, newsletters, sponsored content, and marketing campaigns. The partnerships will unlock new tools for the editorial teams at 250 brands operating on the Company’s platform, including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, and Men’s Journal.

“While AI will never replace journalism, reporting, or crafting and editing a story, rapidly improving AI technologies can create enterprise value for our brands and partners,” said Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and CEO of The Arena Group. “By leveraging these proprietary tools, we believe all those who create content on our platform will find opportunities to reach consumers in new ways.”

Jasper is an AI platform that helps teams accelerate content workflows and unlock their best ideas. The Arena Group will integrate Jasper’s full suite of products, adding Jasper’s API to build generative AI processes.

“Our team feels privileged to partner with The Arena Group, a premier publisher with an established reputation for innovation. Leveraging Jasper's ability to customize the power of generative AI, The Arena Group will further elevate each property within its vast portfolio,” said Shane Orlick, President of Jasper.

The Company’s strategic alignment with Nota initially focuses on AI-assisted video content creation and using AI-enabled tools to streamline workflows. Nota’s assistive AI tools provide advanced production infrastructure and increase video content revenue for digital publishers.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with The Arena Group,” said Josh Brandau, CEO of Nota. “We believe that we are at the beginning of a new way of working, one where AI-assisted tools will enhance nearly every area of publishing. Our beta tools offer a lot of opportunity for all journalism, and this partnership will help us improve the media landscape for all digital publishers.”

In The Arena Group’s pilot, editors used AI technology to rapidly identify trending topics and relevant proprietary archival content and photos to produce trending and evergreen articles. The article test demonstrated strong audience engagement (evaluating page view, search and social referral, and RPM metrics) and revenue performance while increasing workflow efficiencies by more than 10 times the normal rate. Editors were able to query a chatbot trained on the proprietary content to produce text and curate relevant photos from the fitness brand, and review, edit, and publish articles in the Men’s Fitness section of MensJournal.com. For example, one such effort drew from 17 years of Men’s Fitness archives and produced new articles such as “Proven Tips to Help You Run Your Fastest Mile Yet,” “The Best Ways for Men Over 40 to Maintain Muscle,” and “A Primer on Intermittent Fasting for Weight Loss.”

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group creates robust digital destinations that delight consumers with powerful journalism and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, advice on investing, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. With powerful technology, editorial expertise, data management, and marketing savvy, the transformative company enables brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, and Men's Journal to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

About Jasper

Jasper is a generative AI content platform that helps companies leverage artificial intelligence to accelerate content production and unlock their best ideas. We see AI as a partner to help teams break through writer’s block, create fine-tuned imagery, and repackage content for different formats, languages, and tones. Founded by marketers, it leverages several LLM models and fine-tunes them for business use cases, accelerating the production of blogs, ad variations, supporting images, email sequences and more.

About Nota

Founded in 2022, Nota is an AI-enabled SaaS company based in Los Angeles, CA. Specializing in building assistive tools for the future of digital publishing, their first two tools launched in beta in February 2023. Nota is a member of the Microsoft for Startups Founder’s Hub and is backed by Ankord, an investment incubator focused on companies that live at the intersection of impact and innovation. To learn how Nota can work with you, reach out to info@heynota.com and visit www.heynota.com.