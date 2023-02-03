TuxCare KernelCare Enterprise Integrated with orcharhino Data Center Lifecycle Management Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that its KernelCare Enterprise Live Patching has been integrated as an offering within orcharhino’s data center lifecycle management solution.

Significantly reducing the time needed to patch vulnerabilities by providing automatic patching of Linux systems while they run, TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise eliminates the need for maintenance windows or inconvenient reboots that hamper the overall security posture of an organization. With the TuxCare-orcharhino integration, orcharhino’s customers gain significant efficiencies and protections through a combined, streamlined offering.

“ Integrations with innovators such as orcharhino serve to expand the tremendous value that TuxCare’s live patching services bring to an organization’s IT team,” said Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “ Our continual live patching capabilities consistently reduce risk as well as the time needed to do so – a win-win combination for orcharhino customers looking for the industry’s most trusted and time-tested approach for reducing vulnerability windows, nearly doing away with downtime entirely, and eliminating the costly effects of maintenance windows.”

“ By working with TuxCare, we have gained an excellent technology partner,” says Mark Hlawatschek, CEO of ATIX AG, the maker of orcharhino. “ The integration of the KernelCare Live Patching solution allows orcharhino users to react to critical security updates even more quickly and with no downtime.”

About orcharhino

orcharhino is THE tool for orchestrating data centers. It helps users automate their deployment and configuration management as well as lifecycle and patch management. Administrators can use orcharhino to standardize their entire data center and manage the infrastructure in the cloud or on premises through a unified interface. The manufacturer-independent software also allows users to work with a large number of hosts, and focuses on simplifying recurring tasks. Find out more at www.orcharhino.com.

About TuxCare

TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com. To stay connected with TuxCare, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.