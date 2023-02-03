Signify Research Partners With Content Catalyst to Upgrade Its Healthcare Tech Research Portal

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signify Research has partnered with specialist technology provider Content Catalyst to upgrade its research portal using the Cambridge-based firm’s market-leading content delivery service, Publish Interactive.

Signify Research provide market research and ongoing insights into the Healthcare Technology sector and is a leading authority in Medical Imaging, Clinical Care, Digital Health Diagnostics & Lifesciences and Healthcare IT. They combine in-depth primary research with technology providers and the healthcare organisations who buy their products to deliver robust market data and insights.

By bringing insights, reports, and data products into their upgraded, search-driven Research Portal with a premium user experience, Signify Research can improve client engagement, increase up-sell opportunities, and leverage a dependable, scalable solution to match their growth targets.

Commenting on the launch, Signify Research’s Company Director, Steve Holloway, said, “We believe our new research portal will be transformative, showcasing our high-quality research and intelligence products and creating new opportunities for evolving our products.

“We’re already discovering additional operational and commercial upside to using the platform. Implementation was straightforward, thanks to intuitive processes and excellent support from the Content Catalyst team. Above all, initial feedback since go-live from our clients has been hugely positive.”

Daniel Lord, Content Catalyst’s Founder, said, “We’re delighted to have been able to help Signify Research upgrade their research portal and support their future growth plans. With powerful search across all content and a suite of interactive tools, Signify Research customers can now easily access and repurpose business-critical information.”

About Signify Research

Signify strive to deliver the most robust Healthcare Technology data and insights to help their customers make the right strategic decisions. Encouraging clients to view the Signify team as an extension of their in-house market intelligence department, Signify offer a full suite of products including Market Reports, Customer Insights and Vendor Selection Tools, as well as custom research and consultancy services.

About Contact Catalyst

Since 2003, Content Catalyst has helped leading providers of analyst research to grow valuable commercial relationships based on their expert insights. The Cambridge-based company’s flagship software, Publish Interactive, is a content management platform with authoring, workflow, licensing, and subscriber management tools designed for market analyst firms to deliver and manage their content.