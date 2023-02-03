Credit Suisse Asset Management and Trinity Investments Acquire Iconic South Florida Oceanfront Convention and Resort Hotel The Diplomat Beach Resort

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, an affiliate of full-service private real estate investment firm Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC (“Trinity”), today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the largest hotel acquisitions in the United States since August 2021. The new owners also announced the signing of a management agreement with Hilton to oversee the resort’s operations under the Curio Collection by Hilton flag.

The Diplomat Beach Resort is the only oceanfront resort in South Florida with over 1,000 rooms and 200,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The property completed an expansive $90 million renovation and boasts an extensive amenities list, including:

Nearly 10 oceanfront acres on the Atlantic Ocean featuring jet ski, ocean kayak and paddleboard rentals

Eight restaurants and bars

Two beachfront pools with a cascading waterfall and a 14,000-square-foot spa and wellness center

A four-diamond rating from AAA

Close proximity to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (10 minutes) and Miami International Airport (30 minutes)

Robert Rackind, Global Head of Real Estate for Credit Suisse Asset Management, said: “ I am delighted that we have been able to diversify our international real estate portfolio with such an iconic property. We see the convention hotel segment as an attractive investment proposition with the Florida economy continuing to experience strong economic growth and favorable demographics.”

Sean Hehir, Managing Partner, President and CEO of Trinity, commented: “ The Diplomat Beach Resort is an ideal addition to our portfolio and an opportunity to leverage Trinity’s in-house asset development and management capabilities to offer an unparalleled luxury experience in an optimal location. We plan to take the resort to even greater heights and make it the go-to destination in South Florida.”

Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton, added: “ We are delighted to work with Credit Suisse Asset Management and Trinity and proud to be selected as the management company for this iconic beachfront resort in South Florida. We are excited about the future of this hotel and look forward to elevating the guest experience so The Diplomat remains the resort of choice for today’s global travelers.”

Credit Suisse Asset Management and Trinity Real Estate Investments are seeking to capitalize on the rebound in the US convention hotel market and on the strength of Florida’s local economy. The state’s bounce in tourism has been rapid and dramatic, putting it on track to return to pre-pandemic levels.

This purchase marks Trinity GP Fund I L.P.’s eighth investment since its final closing in June 2021, representing $2.1 billion in total transaction value.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC, Akerman LLP, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal counsel to the purchaser consortium in connection with the transaction.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management

Credit Suisse Asset Management is part of the Asset Management division of Credit Suisse Group. Asset Management manages assets worth over CHF 411.3 bn worldwide (as of September 30, 2022). Backed by the global market presence of Credit Suisse Group, Asset Management offers active and passive solutions for traditional and alternative investments. Great importance is attached to sustainability. We offer a broad selection of active and passive investment funds that comply with the Credit Suisse Sustainable Investment Framework or replicate a sustainable index. In doing so, we pursue differing approaches, in which environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria are applied at various points in the investment process.

About Trinity Real Estate Investments

Trinity is a private real estate investment firm with a 26-year history of specializing in value-add opportunities. Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an office in Beverly Hills, California, Trinity focuses on unique real estate investments in world-class markets and has invested more than US $9 billion in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan by leveraging its deep institutional knowledge and longstanding local relationships. For additional information, please visit Trinity’s website at www.trinityinvestments.com or on LinkedIn.

The Credit Suisse real estate fund that is referenced herein is not offered or sold to US investors. The opinions expressed in this document are those of Credit Suisse as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes and for the use of the recipient. It does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of Credit Suisse to any person to buy or sell any security. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but Credit Suisse does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof. The key risks of real estate investments include limited liquidity in the real estate market, changing mortgage interest rates, subjective valuation of real estate, inherent risks with respect to construction of buildings and environmental risks (e.g., land contamination).

If nothing is indicated to the contrary, all figures are unaudited. The information provided herein is for the exclusive use of the recipient.