Bélanger announces new partnerships with manufacturer representatives Visionary Sales and Nimatec Ventes Technique

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bélanger, a Canadian leader in the design and marketing of faucets and plumbing supplies and part of the Oatey family of companies, today announced partnerships with two new manufacturer representative agencies, Visionary Sales and Nimatec Ventes Technique. Visionary Sales will represent Bélanger in the Ontario market, while Nimatec Ventes Technique will represent the brand in Quebec.

With an exceptional track record of building relationships on behalf of manufacturers, Visionary Sales is known for its deep network of engineering firms, architects, designers, developers, contractors, wholesalers, homebuilders and boutique retailers, as well as hospitality and healthcare professionals.

“The team at Visionary Sales has the expertise and experience needed to further advance the Bélanger brand throughout Ontario,” said Paul McKay, Vice President, Oatey Canada. “From sales to training and brand awareness, I am confident that Visionary Sales will be the ideal partner for us as we invest in our growth journey at Bélanger.”

Nimatec is a market-leading manufacturer representative agency in Quebec with three decades of experience supporting manufacturers across the plumbing and HVAC industries. With a strong commitment to customer service, technical support and product training, they are known throughout the province for their partnership and sales expertise.

“We are very excited to work with the Nimatec team to advance Bélanger’s footprint across Quebec,” said McKay. “Their commitment to the brands they represent and depth of market knowledge will make them a valuable extension of our team.”

ABOUT BELANGER

Founded in 1966, Bélanger is a Canadian leader in the design and marketing of faucets and plumbing supplies. Recognized for its excellence in customer service, Bélanger’s reputation is built on the quality and durability of its products. Distributed throughout North America, Bélanger markets its products under the brand names Bélanger®, H2Flo®, Quik® and Essential®.

ABOUT OATEY CO

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.