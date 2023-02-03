Making Magic in “The 305!” MCR Acquires the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon

Take a quick break in one of the hotel’s many inviting indoor and outdoor spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCR — the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator — has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.

MIA is the busiest airport for international passengers and international freight in the U.S. and provides a hub for over 90 air carriers. International traffic continues to ramp back up following the pandemic and overall passenger volume through MIA was up over 10% in 2022 compared to 2019 based on the latest data available. And with a $5 billion capital improvement and expansion plan underway, it’s only going to get busier.

Tourism remains the top industry in “the 305,” but it is also home to the largest concentration of international banks in the U.S., as well as many major Fortune 500 companies. With its prime location near the airport, the Blue Lagoon business park has over four million square feet of office space and serves as the headquarters for nationally recognized names including Burger King and Lennar, as well serving as the Latin American headquarters for Sony, Airbus, Novartis, Hasbro, Estée Lauder and Olympus.

Once your business is done in Magic City, be sure to indulge in the many leisure activities available nearby. Our hotel is located near several major sports venues, including the Hard Rock Stadium, making it easy to splash down for a Miami Dolphins game. Explore pristine beaches along Florida’s Gold Coast, take in the largest collection of Art Deco architecture in the U.S., or head deeper into the city to check out Miami’s world-renowned shopping and dining scenes.

There’s plenty to enjoy on-property too! The hotel offers a large outdoor pool surrounded by comfy loungers, umbrellas and towering palms, plus outdoor tennis and basketball courts, bike and car rentals, a fitness center, and a hot tub.

When you’re ready for a bite, the hotel has plenty of options. Join us for breakfast in the Coral Café Restaurant or for a casual poolside lunch and drinks at the Blue Lagoon Saloon. The Cove Bar serves light bites, dinner, and drinks nightly. All-day grab-and-go options are also available in our convenient shop, Herb N' Kitchen.

Business travelers will appreciate the hotel's convenient central location and 32,000 square feet of on-site meeting space, which includes a large, 9,600 square-foot ballroom, 16 breakout rooms and indoor and outdoor social event-focused space with views of Blue Lagoon. Each meeting space offers the latest technology and is managed by a professional team dedicated to making your event a success.

The Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon is located at 5101 Blue Lagoon Drive and features:

508 spacious, pet-friendly rooms

Four food and beverage outlets, including a pool bard and a grab-and-go market offering snacks and beverages

Complimentary airport shuttle

An outdoor pool and hot tub

Outdoor tennis and basketball courts

A 24-hour fitness center

32,000 square feet of meeting space

A 24-hour business center

Fast, free wi-fi

Reserve suites by phone at +1 (305) 262-1000 or online.

