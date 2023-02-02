KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Octane Receivables Trust 2023-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Octane Receivables Trust 2023-1 (“OCTL 2023-1”), a powersports equipment loan ABS transaction.

OCTL 2023-1 will issue five classes of notes totaling $305.18 million. The transaction is expected to be collateralized by approximately $312.5 million of fixed rate installment loans, made to prime and non-prime borrowers as of the closing date. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 31.00% for the Class A notes to 3.35% for the Class E notes.

Octane Lending, Inc. (“Octane” or the “Company”) originates direct consumer loans and indirect consumer retail installment contracts through powersports and outdoor power equipment dealerships. Through its subsidiary, Roadrunner Financial, Inc. (“Roadrunner”), the Company began offering financing products in June 2016. Octane partners with over 40 original equipment manufacturer brands (“OEMs”) and provides financing to customers purchasing utility task vehicles (“UTVs”), all-terrain vehicles (“ATVs”), cruisers, sports bikes, personal watercraft (“PWC”), mowers, dirt bikes, golf carts, classic bikes, trikes, scooters, snowmobiles, tractors, trailers and pontoon hybrids. Octane’s customer demographic is full credit spectrum and includes prime and non-prime obligors. The Company is headquartered in New York, New York and services loans through its indirect subsidiary, Roadrunner Account Services, LLC (“RAS”), located in Irving, Texas.

KBRA applied its General Global Rating Methodology for Asset Backed Securities and Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure, Octane’s historical static pool data, 2008 powersport credit bureau performance data used by Octane to benchmark its performance, and static pool loss data for comparable automobile finance companies. KBRA considered its operational review of Octane, which was conducted at its Irving, TX servicing center, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

