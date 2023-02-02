KBRA Added to the Freddie Mac Seller/Servicer Guide for Property Insurers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is pleased to announce that Freddie Mac added KBRA to the list of eligible rating providers effective January 1, 2023. Freddie Mac will now accept an insurer with a minimum KBRA Insurance Financial Strength Rating of BBB.

For more information on KBRA Insurance financial ratings visit insurance.kbra.com.

The Freddie Mac bulletin announcing this inclusion may be viewed here.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service global credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. KBRA provides credit ratings to all markets within the insurance industry in addition to other asset classes. KBRA offers an alternative solution by delivering timely, accurate and transparent credit ratings, in-depth research, and analysis as well as the tools necessary to make informed investment decisions. KBRA currently has over 61,000 ratings in its portfolio totaling $3.2 trillion of rated issuance.