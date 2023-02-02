Sightline Payments to Issue Visa Play+ Debit Cards

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sightline Payments announced plans to offer Visa-branded Play+ cards for the first time. The relationship will help expand omnichannel payments solutions in the gaming industry on the world’s largest payment network.

Sightline’s Play+ has more than 1.5 million cardholders, and it partners with leading gaming companies to provide innovative digital payments solutions in the regulated North American gaming market.

The gaming industry is one of the largest cash-centric ecosystems remaining in the United States. In 2021, the U.S. gaming industry generated more than $100 billion in revenue, and the regulated global gaming industry is projected to grow to more than $800 billion by 2026, providing ample opportunities for innovative payment options.

Omnichannel payments solutions will allow customers to spend their funds across an entire casino resort using a single payment method at these diverse properties, which frequently include a wide range of hotel, retail, entertainment, dining, nightlife, and social options for guests.

Sightline is committed to delivering digital payments solutions for consumers in the gaming industry, providing them with the same range of payment options available in their daily lives. Customers will have the opportunity to use one payment method across their entire resort experience while earning rewards on all their activities. Furthermore, they can spend the funds on their Play+ card at any one of the millions of merchants across the world that accept Visa. After enrolling in a Play+ Visa card program, customers will be able to add their Play+ card to their mobile wallet on their smartphone, enabling immediate use at the resort.

“We are honored to work with Visa as we continue to transform the payment experience across the casino resort ecosystem,” said Joe Pappano, Sightline Co-CEO. “Leveraging modern payments solutions strengthens the relationship between the resort and its patrons. Enabling customers to use a single wallet for anything across the resort provides guests a better experience while earning loyalty for everything they do on property.”

The Play+ card—combined with Visa’s exceptional tokenization efforts to protect customers from threats of fraud and identity theft—provides customers with the enhanced safety and security of digital payments and eliminates the need for customers to carry cash to and from resorts.

Sightline will also enable the Play+ card to be used in coordination with its market-leading Mobile+ mobile app, which has been downloaded by almost 4 million customers to date. The app is branded and customized for each operator and is designed to increase loyalty, reach, and revenue.

About Sightline Payments

Sightline Payments is the U.S. sports betting and casino gaming market’s leading digital payments provider and mobile app developer. Sightline leverages cutting-edge technology to apply modern solutions to a traditionally cash-based industry projected to grow to more than $150 billion in the next few years. Sightline’s suite of mobile solutions gives consumers a safe, secure, and responsible way to fund their online and in-person gaming activities and enables casinos to offer cashless wagering and personalized loyalty options across the entire property. With more than 1.5 million Play+ accounts, 3 million mobile loyalty platform downloads, and 80+ partners across the sports betting, lottery, racing, and online and brick-and-mortar casino markets, Sightline is uniquely positioned to transform the traditional gaming landscape. The Visa Play+ Card is issued by Sutton Bank (FDIC Insured) or GBank (FDIC Insured) pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Learn more at SightlinePayments.com.

Footnotes

November 2022 American Gaming Association Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker

2021 Indian Gaming Revenue

La Fleur’s FY21 Report