Rockwood Completes Investment in NG Companies

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwood Equity Partners (“Rockwood”) is pleased to announce an investment in NG Companies (“NG”), a provider of underground damage prevention solutions to infrastructure, utility, telecom and transportation markets, in partnership with its founder, Camron Lente. NG is Rockwood’s third investment in the Rocky Mountain region in the last 13 months.

Headquartered in Longmont, Colo., NG was founded by Lente in 2009. The Company has grown to become a comprehensive specialty equipment operator and service provider focused on soft digging services used in utility locating, specialty excavation and material removal. NG currently serves a national customer base in the utility, municipal, infrastructure, telecommunication, energy and transportation markets across six U.S. states.

Rockwood was introduced to NG when Lente sought a partner to help extend the company’s geographic reach, service offerings and customer base. “We are excited to partner with Rockwood and work closely with its Denver team,” said Lente. “In addition to a strong cultural fit, we believe Rockwood will bring more than simply capital to NG. We are excited about the tools offered through the Rockwood Business System and believe together we will continue to serve our customers and grow NG into a premier, national provider of underground damage prevention solutions.”

Rockwood, with the support of Rockwood River Guide Nick Salisbury, plans to execute an aggressive growth strategy alongside Cam and his team. “Camron Lente is a consummate entrepreneur and the perfect partner for Rockwood,” said Joe Merrill, managing partner in Rockwood’s Denver office. “Rockwood is honored to have the opportunity to work with NG’s energetic, hands-on management team to grow the company into a national leader in underground industrial services.”

As part of its growth strategy, NG is seeking to partner with companies that provide underground damage protection solutions within NG’s markets. To discuss potential opportunities, please contact Kate Faust, Partner of Business Development at Rockwood at kfaust@rockwoodequity.com or (216) 278-7070.

About Rockwood: Rockwood Equity Partners an operationally-oriented private equity firm that has been partnering with entrepreneur or family-owned businesses and management teams of corporate divestitures in the lower middle market since 1999. The firm invests in niche product manufacturers, value-added distributors and service providers in regulated industries, including aerospace and defense and healthcare, as well as industrial and specialized B2B businesses. Rockwood takes a values-based approach to sourcing and investing in companies and looks to leverage its Rockwood River Guide® network and Rockwood Business System, a proprietary tool kit for growing lower middle market businesses. For more information, visit https://www.rockwoodequity.com