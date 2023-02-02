Pneuma Respiratory Announces a Novel Platform That Could Revolutionize Smoking Cessation Therapies and Reduced-Risk Nicotine Products

BOONE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pneuma Respiratory, a med-tech pharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of inhaled respiratory therapeutics, has created a new technology platform capable of delivering nonheated, water-based aerosols composed of droplets with diameters less than 1/100,000th of an inch. Nonheated delivery of nicotine requires aerosols with extremely small droplet sizes. Pneuma’s platform will, for the first time, provide a means to use nonheated aerosols for inhaled nicotine smoking cessation treatments and has the potential for a major impact on the reduced-risk nicotine consumer market.

Pneuma has a joint development program with a leading tobacco company aimed at creating nonheated nicotine delivery products. The heat in nicotine products creates chemical reactions that form toxins and carcinogens. With the elimination of heat, Pneuma is making great strides towards improving patient and consumer health.

Pneuma’s Chief Technology Officer, Sid Clements, Ph.D., Fulbright Scholar, and Faculty Fellow at NASA’s Electrostatics and Surface Physics Lab, stated, “Our team at Pneuma has made a remarkable breakthrough in the delivery of aerosols with the extremely small droplets that are required for nonheated inhaled nicotine.”

Pneuma will take its technology, in a fully digital platform, through clinical trials aimed at creating a therapeutic treatment for smoking cessation. Pneuma’s clinical pathway for smoking cessation was affirmed by the FDA in a pre-IND meeting. Pneuma’s digital platform is designed to precisely deliver nicotine to satisfy cravings and dynamically step down the amount over time. Sensors track and report feedback to the user about their nicotine consumption and trends via an app. Onboard authentication via fingerprint scanner eliminates the ability for misuse by youth or anyone not authorized to use the device.

Pneuma’s Chairman Jay Morgan, former Chief Research Officer at Merck Consumer Health, remarked, “Pneuma has laid the groundwork for products that can go a long way toward helping patients stop smoking.”

About Pneuma Respiratory

Founded in 2015, Pneuma Respiratory is a med-tech pharmaceutical company with 60 employees that have expertise in drug formulation development, aerosol physics and handheld digital device design. Pneuma is based in Boone, North Carolina, with operations in Shenzhen, China. Combining its proprietary aerosol generation technology with the precision of digital systems, Pneuma’s platform technology is driving multiple therapeutic and nontherapeutic programs. In addition to smoking cessation and reduced-risk nicotine, Pneuma’s programs target COPD and other lung conditions. Pneuma’s high volume manufacturing partner is Foxconn, the leader in manufacturing handheld digital devices. Pneuma has 28 issued patents and 88 pending applications covering its technology and products. For more information, visit landing.pneumarespiratory.com.